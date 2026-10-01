Jon Scheyer, Duke land stunning commitment from top international guard Luke Paul

Jon Scheyer is a ninja. I don't know any other way to describe it. The guy moves in silence and zigs when others zag, and constantly finds talent before anyone else knows that talent is available.

With the focus on 5-star Asa Montgomery's visit this weekend in Durham, Duke landed a surprise (for fans, at least) commitment on Thursday from top international guard Luke Paul, who plays for Cairns Taipans in Australia's NBL. Paul announced his commitment in a segment for NBA Today with ESPN's Brian Windhorst in Melbourne.

Paul is a 6-foot-6 guard who is viewed early as one of the top players in the 2028 NBA Draft cycle. He joined Cairns Taipans in the NBL's Next Stars program early in the summer with the expectation that he would follow the path laid out by players such as Josh Giddey and Alex Sarr.

Instead, Duke's Australia pipeline, established with Tyrese Proctor, paid major dividends.

Luke Paul's commitment is a huge boost for Jon Scheyer's 2027 Duke recruiting class

Paul burst onto the scene as an NBA prospect during the 2025 FIBA U16 Asia Cup, where he won MVP honors while leading Australia to the gold medal with averages of 14.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. He put up 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists in the gold medal game against China.

(This information was courtesy of Ogun Uluc's excellent Paul profile on ESPN, which you can read in its entirety by clicking here.)

Paul will add to a potentially loaded Duke backcourt for 2027-28. The Blue Devils could potentially bring back all four guards from this year's team: John Blackwell, Caleb Foster, Cayden Boozer, and Deron Rippey Jr. Blackwell and Foster will each have an additional year of eligibility with the five-in-five rule in place. Boozer and Rippey could play their way onto the NBA radar with strong seasons this year and could be gone, but that remains to be seen.

Duke's 2027-28 roster begins with Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje. Scheyer is going to build that team around JBB.

Paul is the second commitment for Scheyer in the 2027 cycle. The Blue Devils landed an early commitment during the summer from 5-star wing Kager Knueppel.

Now, Scheyer will put the full-court press on Asa Montgomery while he's in Durham for his official visit this weekend, hoping to seal the deal with the 5-star Georgia native. If he's able to do so, then Duke's 2027 class might already be complete, though Scheyer could look for a cheaper, high-upside option later in the cycle who emerges during their senior year of high school ball.

Scheyer's ability to find talented prospects from all over is a huge strength. He continues to flex his roster-building muscles, and while Paul might be a relatively new name for Duke fans, he's a player who could make a significant impact for the Blue Devils in what will likely be his only season on campus next year.