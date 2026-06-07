Duke's Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje is drawing rave reviews (again) at Adidas Europcamp

The hype for 5-star incoming freshman Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje continues to build to unprecedented levels. At this point, he's probably the most hyped prospect in Duke's No. 1 ranked signing class that features three additional 5-star recruits in Cameron Williams, Deron Rippey Jr., and Bryson Howard.

Boumtje Boumtje has yet to report to Durham. He's been tearing it up on the camp circuit instead.

Shortly after he won the MVP of the Adidas Next Generation EuroLeague, Boumtje Boumtje has moved on to the Adidas Eurocamp, where he is similarly dominating and showcasing his immense talent.

Per 247's Eric Bossi, Boumtje Boumtje has had scouts buzzing in Italy:

"On Friday, he had the entire gym buzzing with his display of skill, two-way potential and the fact that he's just scratching the surface of who he is as a player," Bossi writes. "He moves fluidly, he can shoot with deep range, he's got great footwork in the post and he's got well above average hands that he uses to secure rebounds. He's not yet the most physical – though he certainly has the frame to be – could stand to challenge more shots defensively and sometimes hunts shots on the perimeter a little more than he needs to. But he's dripping with talent and looks capable of being an instant contributor in Durham while allowing them to play huge if they want to play him at the power forward (where it looks like he prefers to play)."

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje continues to look like a player who will make an instant impact at Duke

Any playing time that Boumtje Boumtje gets at Duke this season will be earned. He just recently turned 17-years-old, and there will be a transition to the college level. But he's consistently played against older players - which was true again this weekend at the Adidas Eurocamp - and does more than hold his own.

He scored 16 points on Friday and then followed that up with 17 points and 7 rebounds in 23 minutes on Saturday. His fluidity and all-around game are so obvious on tape:

17 points (7/11 FG), 7 rebounds in 23 minutes for Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje on Day 2 of the Adidas EuroCamp pic.twitter.com/XK2ElLQywE — Zion O. (@DukeNBA) June 6, 2026

Boumtje Boumtje will enter a Duke frontcourt that is loaded with talent. The competition will be fierce for playing time. He and fellow 5-star freshman Cameron Williams will likely compete for the starting spot at the four in the frontcourt next to Patrick Ngongba II.

Williams has been seen as the favorite for the spot, but there's more and more hype surrounding Boumtje Boumtje's present and future. As Bossi points out, had he played at an American high school, he would have been in contention with Tyran Stokes to be the No. 1 prospect in this class:

"Put it this way, had he been in the States he looks like he would have been the most viable competitor to standing as the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2026 and while it's still two years away, several NBA scouts told 247Sports that he's the early favorite to go No. 1 in the 2028 NBA Draft," Bossi wrote.

The Barcelona big man looks ready to make an immediate impact for the Blue Devils in 2026-27, and he still may only be scratching the surface of his potential.