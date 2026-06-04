Cameron Williams explains why Duke's Cooper Flagg blueprint sold him on the Blue Devils

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje mania has taken over the Duke fanbase with the Barcelona product blowing up and becoming a household name. His rise and commitment to Duke have brought significant hype and served to overshadow the player who has always been the headliner of the Blue Devils' 2026 recruiting class: 5-star forward Cameron Williams.

Williams is a Top 5 player in the country in his class. He committed to Duke back in November, and he's part of a trio of 5-star high school prospects that Jon Scheyer signed, joining Deron Rippey Jr. and Bryson Howard.

Williams is widely expected to slot in as Duke's starting power forward next to Patrick Ngongba II in the frontcourt next season. He'll have major shoes to fill with Cameron Boozer and Cooper Flagg manning that spot the last two cycles. While he doesn't come to Durham with the expectations those two did, he's still one of the brightest young players in the sport, and the development that guys like that showed during their time with the Blue Devils went a long way in his deciding to sign with Duke.

In an excellent profile from Babcock Hoops, Williams detailed what made Duke stand out during his recruiting process. Specifically, the way Duke has developed similar prospects to his size - i.e., Flagg, Jayson Tatum, and Marvin Bagley. That was a huge selling point for a kid from Arizona, who most assumed would find his way to Tucson to play for the Wildcats.

“They're all unique in their own way, but Duke found a way to develop them and bring the best out of each and every one of them,” Williams said. “So, I think they'll do the same for me, and I think it's just gonna be good. It's gonna help me overall on the court and off the court."

Duke's proven track record of development was the obvious selling point for Cameron Williams

Nobody has churned out NBA talent over the last decade plus like Duke. The Blue Devils have been the gold standard of NBA-level development. Duke produced the No. 1 overall pick last year in Flagg, along with two other Top 10 picks. They'll produce a Top 3 pick this year in Boozer, who is not out of the running to be the No. 1 pick in his own right.

Williams could be next in line to be a high draft pick from Duke. And Scheyer may have even raised the bar in terms of Duke's NBA development with two recent staff hires. The Blue Devils have remained innovative with their approach, which has allowed them to remain at the forefront of college basketball in spite of so many changes across the landscape.

Nothing will come easy for Williams at Duke. He'll be immediately competing for playing time on the deepest roster of Scheyer's tenure as the head coach. The frontcourt is loaded with talent like the returning Ngongba, the portal addition of Belmont's Drew Scharnowski, and other high-level recruits like Boumtje Boumtje and Maxime Meyer.

He'll have to work to earn every single minute of playing time he gets. That's exactly what he wants, and that's exactly why he chose Duke. Competition breeds excellence, and the level of competition he'll see even in just practice will play a major role in his development.