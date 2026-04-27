Duke loses stranglehold on No. 1 recruiting class with surprise Arkansas commitment

Death, taxes, and Jon Scheyer hauling in the No. 1 recruiting class for Duke.

Highlighted by landing Cooper Flagg and Cameron Boozer in back-to-back recruiting cycles, Duke landed the No. 1 class in both 2024 and 2025. They "only" got No. 2 in 2023, while also landing the No. 1 class in 2022.

The Blue Devils at the top of the recruiting rankings have been a constant theme. That was true again for the 2026 cycle, until Monday.

John Calipari and Arkansas made a late addition to their 2026 class, landing 5-star forward Miikka Muurinen to leapfrog Duke to No. 1 in the composite rankings.

Breaking: Five-star Miikka Muurinen has committed to Arkansas, he and his agent, Teddy Archer of TAA Sports, tells ESPN.



Arkansas now boasts the nation’s top recruiting class. pic.twitter.com/GVf4iE80VX — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) April 27, 2026

Arkansas' addition of Miikka Muurinen drops Duke to No. 2 in 2026 recruiting

This is certainly "first-world problems" in terms of basketball recruiting. Even at No. 2, it'll be the fifth straight year in which Duke has landed a recruiting class that ranked in the Top 2. Boo hoo.

Scheyer certainly isn't complaining.

Duke hauled in an impressive four-man recruiting class in the 2026 cycle, highlighted by a trio of 5-stars in Cameron Williams, Deron Rippey Jr., and Bryson Howard, all three of whom have a legitimate shot at earning real playing time as freshmen.

4-star center Maxime Meyer is seen as more of a project and is a redshirt candidate for next season, but he's flashed enough potential that Duke fans should be extremely excited about his ceiling.

That's not to mention that Scheyer has done some serious work in the Transfer Portal this offseason, landing Wisconsin guard John Blackwell and Belmont forward Drew Scharnowski to help the Blue Devils reload and get right back into National Championship contention in 2026-27.

High school recruiting has not been an issue for Scheyer since taking over for Coach K, and now with his newfound aggressiveness in the portal, Duke should find the best of both worlds in terms of roster-building.