Duke basketball commit wows in Canada U18 training camp scrimmage

Duke's offseason is already underway following another heartbreaking ending, and with it comes plenty of questions about what next year's roster will look like. With decisions on NBA futures and transfer portal moves likely coming soon, the Blue Devils could be facing significant roster turnover. While they should return a few key pieces from this year's run, the newcomers will have big shoes to fill.

That's nothing new in Durham, where Duke once again boasts the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, with three incoming five-stars. Even with the highest-rated class in the nation, Scheyer said the Blue Devils may be more active in the portal this year, hinting at adding a potential star-level player.

It's still early in the offseason, and with so many decisions yet to be made, Duke's roster is very much a work in progress. However, the incoming freshman class is (hopefully) set in stone. While the five-star recruits will grab most of the attention, the Blue Devils' sole four-star recruit impressed in a recent Canada U18 training camp scrimmage, offering a glimpse at what he could contribute at Duke, possibly sooner than expected.

Incoming four-star Maxime Meyer turns heads in Canada U18 training camp scrimmage

Maxime Meyer, the lone four-star in Duke's upcoming recruiting class, comes in ranked No. 84 nationally on 247Sports. While he is most likely a redshirt candidate this year, the seven-footer's recent showing in a scrimmage at Canada's U18 training camp has people wondering if he could contribute sooner.

Duke commit Maxime Meyer in Canada’s U18 training camp scrimmage



18 points

16 boards

5 assists

2 steals

2 blocks



The 7’0 big man is ready for a big summer as the top prospect on Canada’s Americup squad. Potential long term riser at Duke over the next few years pic.twitter.com/EAlWljebhT — nbadraftpoint (@nbadraftpoint) April 6, 2026

Meyer's inside scoring and paint presence were what you'd expect from a seven-footer, but what jumped out in Meyer's highlight was his passing. If he can replicate that at the college level, his size could make him an interesting piece. At 215 pounds, bulking up this summer will be key if he wants a chance at contributing this upcoming year. While he'll probably still need a year to develop, I wouldn't count him out just yet.

If he can come along quickly, Duke would gladly take it - having reliable depth in the frontcourt is never a bad thing, as this year's injuries showed. While Meyer's growth will be worth monitoring, the Blue Devils will need to target a big man in the transfer portal. Cam Boozer is almost certainly heading to the NBA, Patrick Ngongba II could follow him, and Maliq Brown is out of eligibility, leaving a lot of minutes up for grabs.

With the Blue Devils expected to pursue at least one high-level big in the portal, there are plenty of options, including Somto Cyril from Georgia and Flory Bidunga from Kansas, with more names likely to emerge over the next few days. For now, it's a waiting game, but with an exciting freshman class coming in and Scheyer building the roster, Duke should be in good shape.