Jon Scheyer won the John Blackwell sweepstakes for Duke with this incredible pitch

Jon Scheyer and Duke made a major splash in the Transfer Portal on Tuesday by landing the commitment of Wisconsin star guard John Blackwell.

Blackwell arrived on campus on Monday and had originally planned to make a trip to Louisville later this week. Scheyer locked him down and didn't let that happen.

Expert predictions started flooding in late Monday night for the Blue Devils to land Blackwell, and when news broke on Tuesday of him cancelling his visit to Louisville, the writing was on the wall.

Blackwell brings an elite scoring mindset, capable of getting buckets from all three levels. He averaged 19 points per game and shot just under 39% from three for the Badgers as a junior.

But Blackwell's decision to join Duke had as much to do with what Duke could provide him as it did with what he brought to the table himself. Ultimately, Scheyer's recruiting pitch won the day and brought Blackwell to Durham.

John Blackwell delivers incredible quote on why he picked Duke over everyone else

Blackwell had suitors from all over the country the moment he entered the portal. He quickly trimmed his list to six schools, and Duke ultimately beat out some heavy hitters. Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Louisville, and UCLA were on his shortlist along with the Blue Devils.

But he chose Duke, and it ultimately came down to Scheyer's simple pitch:

“Come here, have freedom. You can come here and be a draft pick, and that’s always my dream, Blackwell said, via ESPN's Jeff Borzello. "Come here and help us win a national championship. I love the campus, I love the people surrounding Duke. That’s why I made my choice to be a Blue Devil.”

Duke's offense will look different next season. The past two years, the Blue Devils have initiated everything through star forwards Cooper Flagg and then Cameron Boozer. They will be a lot more guard-oriented in 2026-27, with Blackwell leading the charge next to the likes of Cayden Boozer, Deron Rippey Jr., and hopefully Caleb Foster.

Blackwell will get his opportunity to impress NBA scouts as the leading man on one of the nation's best teams. His addition is a major step forward as Duke looks to snap their National Championship-less streak that will be 12 years next March.