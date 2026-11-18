Last week against Michigan State, Duke looked overwhelmed and out of sync in its first opportunity to play an elite opponent. The Spartans punched the Blue Devils in the mouth, and Jon Scheyer's team didn't respond the way they needed to.

You can forgive one bad performance. It's far from the end of the world.

And a second loss on the young season, especially to another team with legitimate Final Four potential, isn't the end of the world, either.

It's less about the results and more about the process. And Duke's process through the first five games of the season has been atrocious, particularly on offense.

Illinois walked into Cameron on Tuesday night and punked Duke for 40 minutes. They ended Duke's 35-game home winning streak resoundingly. The game wasn't competitive in the second half. Illinois looked like a real contender, while Duke looked like a pretender.

Andrej Stojakovic gave Duke 46 points - the most points ever for a visiting performer in Cameron Indoor.

Duke opened the year tied with Florida for the best national title odds. It might already be time to adjust those expectations. Duke barely has the look of a tournament team - at all - through five games.

Jon Scheyer and Duke have some very real issues to iron out

Duke looked dominant during the preseason schedule, so this start to the season is unexpected. They were clicking on all cylinders, earning wins over both Tennessee and Kansas.

But since the games started counting, something has been off. Scheyer can't figure out the rotation and is struggling to find players he can trust to give quality minutes.

John Blackwell, Dame Sarr, and Patrick Ngongba have not been as advertised in the preseason. Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje has looked like an overwhelmed 17-year-old. Cayden Boozer has played poorly against both opponents with a pulse.

Duke can't hit shots from the outside, has nobody consistently winning off the dribble to get good looks at the rim, and hasn't been good enough on defense to compensate for an offense that has been stuck in the mud.

And if that wasn't bad enough, Duke got totally punked on the glass. This team is playing selfish, entitled basketball, and they've earned the two negative results they've gotten this season.

And there are more to come. This is not an overnight fix. It's going to include some difficult conversations with Scheyer and several players. Minutes are going to have to be squeezed. Damn the talent; Scheyer is going to have to play the guys who are going to give consistent effort.

Sebastian Wilkins and Drew Scharnowski are two. Maybe freshmen like Bryson Howard and Cameron Williams deserve more chances to show what they can do, too.

It's early, but this team is in serious trouble early in the season. After facing Washington State in California on Saturday, Duke's next two games are against UConn and Florida. Georgia and Texas Tech loom later in non-conference before facing a highly competitive ACC schedule.

It's still November, and there's plenty of time to figure things out. But this team is nowhere close to the version anyone thought it would be in the preseason. This is not a Final Four team as presently constructed.

Frankly, it isn't even close.