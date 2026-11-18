It has been a disastrous start to the season for the Duke basketball team after getting blown out on its home floor Tuesday night against No. 10 Illinois, one week after a disheartening performance against then-No. 5 Michigan State.

Jon Scheyer didn’t mince words after the Blue Devils’ rough showing in Chicago, and he was even more stern after the embarrassing showing against the Illini, and it feels like the head coach is ready to make changes.

Aside from a schematic standpoint, the easiest thing for Scheyer to do is adjust the starting lineup for the Blue Devils, and his changes should be fairly simple to make.

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Duke should start Caleb Foster, Deron Rippey Jr., Sebastian Wilkins, Cameron Williams, and Patrick Ngongba on Saturday night against Washington State.

A change at point guard may be the most important change for Jon Scheyer to make

Foster was likely to be a starter in the preseason before an injury sidelined him, and with Duke’s strong exhibition showings, it made sense to keep Cayden Boozer as the starting point guard. However, the sophomore has shown no reason why he should remain in that role in Duke’s two marquee games this season. He hasn't elevated the play of anyone around him, nor has he tried to take over games himself as dominant point guards would with their team struggling.

The Blue Devils need a leader and since Foster is one of the team captains, he deserves the right to demonstrate that on the court from the opening tip despite being a -29 against Illinois.

Rippey has talent. He’s explosive and plays hard. Sure, there will be mistakes since he is a freshman but he has a vastly different game that John Blackwell and if the Blue Devils can get the rookie in transition, he can provide a jolt of energy that the team needs.

Blackwell, the prized transfer portal addition for Duke, has been a non-factor. He has not been able to make shots. He’s not a high-level defender. And he’s not a point guard. Perhaps being sent to the bench will give him a new perspective and jumpstart his shooting.

Sebastian Wilkins has been arguably the best and most consistent player for Duke in its two big games of the season. After sitting out last year, Wilkins has given energy and shown an ability to score and fight for rebounds. For that alone, he should start.

Dame Sarr should go to the bench because his offensive game has not taken a step forward and his defensive game has taken a massive step backwards from last season. Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears controlled the game and did whatever he wanted in the Spartans' win over Duke, and Illinois wing Andrej Stojakovic went for 46 points, and Quentin Coleman had 27 points.

So, if Dame Sarr isn’t shutting guys down defensively, what he is doing on the court?

The most controversial player that Duke should start going forward is freshman Cameron Williams after he did not play against Michigan State but saw 11 minutes against Illinois and the potential is there. The 5-star recruit had a nasty illness that also set him back in the preseason, but he’s a versatile athlete, and while he might not have the greatest offensive skill at the moment, he’s another change-of-pace player that Duke will need to bring toughness and energy to begin a game.

It might just be beneficial for Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje to take a seat.

The second half against Illinois showed the offensive talent he has, but the game is moving very fast for him. The 17-year-old is not a true post player, and he’s been overwhelmed physically overwhelmed despite his 7-foot-2 height. He’s been bullied on the block and fighting for rebounds. A chance to watch and see how the game is being played could be good for him.

Lastly, Patrick Ngongba should remain in the starting lineup because he’s the only option Duke has at center. Granted, Ngongba must stop trying to initiate offense on the perimeter and get down on the low block, but there hasn’t been as much wrong with his game this season as with his other teammates.

Changes have to start somewhere for Duke because its schedule does not get any easier, and trying to adjust the fight and competitiveness of the starting lineup with guys who have shown the desire to be on the court should be the first option for Jon Scheyer.