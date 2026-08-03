Duke football's 2026 game-by-game picks as Manny Diaz looks for another ACC crown

Duke enters the 2026 season as the defending ACC Champions. That still feels surreal to be able to type.

The Blue Devils captured their first outright ACC title since 1962 when they knocked off Virginia. A Sun Bowl win over Arizona State lifted Duke to nine wins for the second straight season under Manny Diaz, who was rewarded for his efforts with a contract extension this offseason.

Duke faces an uphill battle back to the ACC Championship Game after the stunning transfer of Darian Mensah. San Jose State transfer Walker Eget will look to steady the waters, and he'll have an elite RB in Nate Sheppard to lean on.

Duke's outlook for 2026 may be determined more by improvement - or lack thereof - on the defensive side of the ball.

Duke game-by-game predictions for the 2026 football season

Week 1: vs. Tulane

The battle of schools that lost Darian Mensah to the Transfer Portal! Duke traveled to New Orleans last season and lost on the road to Tulane, so this will be a revenge game for the Blue Devils.

It's a new era for the Green Wave after Jon Sumrall left to take the Florida job. They promoted Will Hall to head coach, who has a failed stint as Southern Miss' head coach on his resume already.

Playing at home, Duke earns the win to open the season.

Pick: Duke 31, Tulane 17

Record: 1-0

Week 2: at Illinois

Duke got run off the field last year at home against Illinois. Brett Bielema has built the Illini into a consistent program, and even after losing QB Luke Altmyer, Illinois still projects to be a pretty good team in 2026.

This would be a toss-up game in Durham, but with home-field advantage in Illinois' favor, it feels like too much for the Blue Devils to overcome. It'll be closer than last year, though.

Pick: Illinois, 34, Duke 24

Record: 1-1

Week 3: vs. Stanford

There are reasons for long-term optimism in Palo Alto, but under first-year head coach Tavita Pritchard, the 2026 season figures to be a transitional year for Stanford.

This should be a perfect first ACC game for Duke as the Blue Devils can build some early momentum against one of the teams projected near the bottom of the conference standings. Eget should be licking his chops to see the Cardinal again. He threw for a career-high 473 yards against them last season at San Jose State.

Pick: Duke 38, Stanford 21

Record: 2-1 (1-0)

Week 4: vs. William & Mary

One of Duke's biggest issues last season, which led to them ultimately missing the CFP despite winning the ACC, was the fact that they went just 1-3 in non-conference games. They'll only play three in 2026 with the ACC moving to a nine-game schedule in 2026, and a win over William & Mary in Week 4 in this projection would put the Blue Devils at 2-1 in their non-conference slate.

That will be pivotal in what will be a more challenging ACC schedule this season.

Pick: Duke 45, William & Mary 7

Record: 3-1 (1-0)

Week 6: at Georgia Tech

Duke has a Week 5 bye before finishing the season with eight consecutive ACC opponents. The first in that gauntlet will be one of the most challenging, as they go on the road to face Brent Key's Georgia Tech, which has become one of the more consistent programs in the conference in recent seasons.

The Jackets do have to replace Haynes King at QB, but should remain one of the more physically dominant teams in the ACC. With the addition of Michigan transfer RB Justice Haynes to the backfield, this will be a big test to see if Diaz's defense has taken a step or not.

Going on the road and winning this one feels like a pretty tall task.

Pick: Georgia Tech 27, Duke 17

Record: 3-2 (1-1)

Week 7: vs. North Carolina

Year two of the Bill Belichick era in Chapel Hill looks to be a continuation of the dumpster fire of 2025. Unfortunately for Duke fans, this is probably the last year of that circus.

While some have projected a Duke loss to UNC this season, it would be surprising, given the trajectory of the two programs, if Diaz and company can't get it done at Wallace Wade.

Pick: Duke 31, North Carolina 7

Record: 4-2 (2-1)

Week 8: at Virginia

Duke and Virginia split two meetings last season, with the Cavaliers going on the road and knocking off the Blue Devils by 17 points in November, before Duke turned the tables in the ACC Championship with an overtime win.

Duke's win cost Virginia a spot in the College Football Playoff, something the Hoos will certainly have on their minds as the Devils travel to Charlottesville.

I expect a close game here, but Virginia to come out on top at home.

Pick: Virginia 30, Duke 27

Record: 4-3 (2-2)

Week 9: vs. Boston College

Things have not gone well for Bill O'Brien at Boston College so far. After leading the Eagles to a 7-6 record in his debut season, they fell to the cellar of the ACC with a 2-10 overall record and a 1-7 mark in conference play.

They should be some better in 2026, but not enough to be a serious threat.

Pick: Duke 41, Boston College 33

Record: 5-3 (3-2)

Week 10: at NC State

Led by junior QB CJ Bailey, don't be surprised if the Wolfpack are one of the surprise teams in the ACC this season. They lost some talent in the Transfer Portal with guys like Hollywood Smothers and Noah Rogers making SEC leaps, but Dave Doeren found some talent in the portal, too, and will look to build off last season's eight-win season.

This should be competitive as it typically is between the Tobacco Road rivals, but home-field advantage swings a close game in NC State's favor.

Pick: NC State 28, Duke 27

Record: 5-4 (3-3)

Week 11: at Miami

If Duke fans could pick one single game to win next season, it would be the road game at Miami, even more so than UNC or NC State. Beating Mensah would be a cathartic experience. It's too bad this game is in Coral Gables instead of Durham, because it might've produced the most hostile home-field advantage in the history of Blue Devils football.

As much as all Duke fans want to win this game, it would take a monumental upset to do so. There's a pretty wide gap in terms of talent between these two rosters, particularly on both lines of scrimmage. That'll be the difference more than the quarterbacks.

Pick: Miami 38, Duke 17

Record: 5-5 (3-4)

Week 12. vs. Clemson

There's certainly a talent gap here, too, but with Duke needing a win following back-to-back losses, I look for them to pull out a mini-upset over Dabo Swinney and Clemson.

This is not the same Tigers team as the one that used to dominate the ACC. They are susceptible to upsets, and the Blue Devils earn a pivotal one here to garner bowl eligibility heading into the final week of the regular season.

Pick: Duke 31, Clemson 27

Record: 6-5 (4-4)

Week 13: at Wake Forest

Duke finishes the regular season with back-to-back upsets, taking down Clemson at home and Wake Forest on the road to head into the postseason with significant momentum. This would take a heck of an effort against another projected quality opponent in Winston-Salem, but Sheppard helps the Blue Devils eke out another close one to finish the regular season at 7-5.

Pick: Duke 27, Wake Forest 24

Record: 7-5 (5-4)

A 7-5 mark and 5-4 record in the ACC wouldn't be good enough to put the Blue Devils back into the conference title game, but it should still lead to a solid bowl game and a more than acceptable result after a tumultuous offseason.

A postseason trip somewhere like the Military or Fenway Bowl would provide the opportunity to win an eighth game.