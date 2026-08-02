Duke's highest-rated recruit could hold the keys to fixing Manny Diaz's defense

Lost in all the talk about Darian Mensah's departure and the concern about Duke taking a major step backward offensively due to the downgrade at QB is how pivotal it will be for Manny Diaz to fix a beleaguered Blue Devils defense in 2026.

The concern on offense is largely because of how good Duke was last year, and how little they can afford a step backward on that side of the ball, unless the Blue Devils can take a leap forward defensively.

Diaz is a defensive coach, so it was odd to see how much they struggled on that side of the ball a year ago. Per Game on Paper, Duke ranked 131st in the country in Total EPA defensively. The biggest issue was against the pass, where the Blue Devils ranked 135th in Total EPA.

Duke can't afford that pitiful a showing again in 2026.

One of the things Duke was best at on that side of the ball last season was producing havoc. They finished in the 93rd percentile in havoc rate, meaning they created chaos and got after opposing quarterbacks.

The Blue Devils took some heavy losses up front, though. They lost their top four pass rushers in Vincent Anthony Jr., Wesley Williams, Josiah Green, and Aaron Hall. The defensive line has been effectively rebuilt from scratch, and the keys to Duke taking a step forward defensively could hinge on the development of a former elite recruit.

The development of Bryce Davis as a sophomore could be pivotal for Manny Diaz and Duke

Davis is, according to 247Sports, the highest-rated recruit in the history of Duke football. That comes with significant expectations.

Davis played a role as a reserve for Duke last year, seeing action in all 12 regular-season games before missing the ACC Championship and Sun Bowl with an injury. He flashed his potential, but the Blue Devils need a lot more from him in 2026.

Davis is a projected starter this year at defensive end. He was an insanely productive high school pass rusher, something Diaz and defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke hope translates to the collegiate level.

As a senior at Grimsley High School in Greensboro, Davis produced 37 tackles-for-loss and 27 sacks. Those aren't numbers he'll replicate in college, but if he can push toward a double-digit sacks season as a sophomore, he could solve a major question mark for Duke and put the Blue Devils on the path to take a necessary step forward on that side of the ball that helps cover for the expected backwards step on offense.