Duke football does right by Manny Diaz following historic 2025 season

Duke and head football coach Manny Diaz have reached an agreement on a contract extension, the University announced. The contract will run through 2032, though exact terms have not, and probably won't be, released. Duke is a private institution and not subject to open records laws, so his salary, bonus structure, and buyout don't have to be disclosed.

But you can bet that his extension comes with a well-deserved pay raise.

Diaz picked up where Mike Elko left off after Elko departed Durham to take over as the head coach at Texas A&M. Diaz has led the Blue Devils to back-to-back nine-win seasons and an 18-9 overall record in his two seasons at the helm.

Last year's 7-5 regular season wasn't much to write home about, but thanks to complicated tiebreakers, Duke found itself in the ACC Championship Game against Virginia. Diaz and the Blue Devils knocked off the Cavaliers to capture the program's first outright conference championship in football since 1962.

Duke AD Nina King praises Manny Diaz's leadership

Duke Athletic Director Nina King released a statement when the contract extension was announced.

"Manny Diaz is exactly the right leader at exactly the right time for Duke University, King said. "His clear vision for Duke football, deep understanding of our student-athletes, and strong alignment with campus and athletics leadership have positioned us for sustained success in the years ahead. We are incredibly proud to have him leading the Blue Devils, and with his passion, integrity, and expertise, Duke football will continue to pursue excellence on and off the field well into the future."

Diaz's extension comes just two days before Duke's spring football game on Saturday to conclude spring practice. It's a vote of confidence in a head coach who has done a good job in helping Duke navigate through a tricky era of college sports.

With Darian Mensah's departure, Diaz faces his most difficult task yet as the Duke head coach. It's clear that King and the University leadership are confident he's up for it.