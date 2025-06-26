Duke fans will love Cooper Flagg's reaction to Kon Knueppel pick

Duke basketball's star-studded rookie backcourt from this past season has both found their new homes, as Cooper Flagg went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Mavericks and Kon Knueppel was selected fourth overall to the Charlotte Hornets. Flagg had a few moments after he was selected before Knueppel was drafted, and the top pick's reaction to his backcourt partner being taken is one that Duke basketball fans will love.

Cooper Flagg was HYPE for his @DukeMBB roommate Kon Knueppel going at No. 4 to the @hornets in the #NBADraft 😆👏



"It's surreal. You know, Kon, that was my roommate last year, so just to see him have that moment with his family, it's just insane," Flagg said after reacting live to Knueppel being drafted during an interview.

It's safe to say that Flagg was pretty excited to see his running mate begin his NBA career alongside the Maine native.

The Duke basketball program cemented two top-five selections in the 2025 NBA Draft and has now surpassed Kentucky, another blue blood program, for the most lottery picks in the history of the draft.

Flagg became the sixth Blue Devil to be selected with the top pick in the NBA Draft, joining Paolo Banchero (2022), Zion Williamson (2019), Kyrie Irving (2011), Elton Brand (1999), and Art Heyman (1963).

The two former Blue Devil rookie wings are entering the NBA as two of the most complete prospects in this draft, and both have the opportunity to be serious contributors right away for their respective franchises.

Flagg is entering a situation he and his family didn't expect, as normally, the first overall pick in the draft enters a rebuilding situation, but Flagg and the Mavericks have serious playoff aspirations. Although Kyrie Irving will miss a good chunk of the 2025 season after suffering a torn ACL, the Mavericks still have great frontcourt depth and a young, promising guard in Max Christie. Not to mention, Dallas also has one of the best shooters of all time in Klay Thompson.

For Knueppel, he couldn't have been drafted to a better situation. Playing alongside a ball-dominant guard in LaMelo Ball, Knueppel will thrive with his ability to move off the ball supremely and his elite catch-and-shoot skills. With another scoring wing in Brandon Miller, shots will be there for the taking for Knueppel as a rookie.

Both Blue Devils have officially been drafted, and Flagg's reaction to his running mate walking the stage is something Blue Devil fans will love.