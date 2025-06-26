Kon Knueppel will make the 76ers regret passing on him in the 2025 NBA Draft

Former Duke basketball rookie sensation Kon Knueppel was selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, just one pick after the Philadelphia 76ers took Baylor's VJ Edgecombe at number three overall. When it's all said and done, the 6'7 Blue Devil wing will make Philadelphia regret passing on him.

Knueppel is one of the most surefire prospects in this class. He's the best catch-and-shooter and, to many, the best overall shooter in this class. The Wisconsin native can also guard multiple positions on the floor, has as high of a motor as anyone in this draft class, and rarely makes mistakes.

The 76ers were one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA last season, granted it was as big of a disappointment of a season that it could've been for Philly. Passing on a guy like Knueppel will give the Sixers' front office nightmares after his defensive instincts and prowess translate to the NBA.

What the Sixers are getting with Edgecombe is potentially the best athlete in this draft, and also an extremely talented defender. What the franchise missed out on is as pure a shooter as they could've possibly drafted in Knueppel.

Edgecombe has the potential to be a good outside shooter at the NBA level, but Knueppel is already there. His quick release and perfect stroke will translate instantly to the NBA game, and the increased speed of the NBA won't hinder Knueppel as catch-and-shoot threes are one of his biggest strengths. Knueppel shot 40.6% from three on 5.2 attempts a night at Duke compared to 34.0% on 4.6 attempts a game for Edgecombe, and Knueppel's percentage improved even more from the corners.

Aside from skills alone, what Philadelphia also missed out on is Knueppel's motor, which is beyond any other prospect. A guy that doesn't make mistakes and puts his body on the line on every possession, while also being as talented a shooter as anybody and an elite defender, is a highly sought-after archetype at the NBA level.

Despite Edgecombe's defensive potential and elite athleticism, the 76ers' defensive woes would've been immediately solved with Knueppel, and the Sixers also lost out on the best "energy guy" in this class.