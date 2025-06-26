Duke blows by a fellow blue-blood to make NBA Draft history

Cooper Flagg officially became the first overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft when the Dallas Mavericks selected him over anybody else in the class. Adam Silver read out Flagg's name, and just like that, dreams became a reality.

Yes, Flagg got to hear his dreams come true. However, the draft pick was also yet another step into the history books for the Duke Blue Devils.

With the pick, Flagg pushed the Blue Devils ahead of the Kentucky Wildcats for the most-ever lottery picks from a single collegiate program. Beyond that, Duke took a massive step away from Kentucky in terms of the most No. 1 overall picks of all time for one program.

Duke Blue Devils No. 1 overall picks in the NBA

Cooper Flagg, 2025

Paolo Banchero, 2022

Zion Williamson, 2019

Kyrie Irving, 2011

Elton Brand, 1999

Art Heyman, 1963

Flagg became the fifth-ever Blue Devil selected as the first overall pick in the draft. He joined Elton Brand (1999), Kyrie Irving (2011), Zion Williamson (2019), and Paolo Banchero (2022), with Art Heyman being taken in 1963, over 20 years before the lottery was introduced.

It is hard to deny that Duke is one of the best collegiate men's basketball programs of all time, with five National Championships and 111 players drafted into the NBA all-time.

The Wildcats have just three No. 1 overall picks in program history, and are the only other collegiate team with more than two No. 1 overall picks in the country.

After Flagg was taken, there was still a handful of former Duke players who were expecting to hear their names called during the first night of the draft. From freshmen guard Kon Knueppel and center Khaman Maluach to veterans Tyrese Proctor and Sion James, the Blue Devils were going pro, no matter what.