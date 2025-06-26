Cooper Flagg's arrival in Dallas could eventually push another former Blue Devil out

Former Duke basketball freshman sensation Cooper Flagg has officially been selected with the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks. Flagg is getting ready to begin a hopefully storied career in Dallas, but could Dereck Lively II, another former Blue Devil, be on the way out?

Flagg was supposed to be drafted to a bad, rebuilding team where he could thrive and have a green light offensively. But, after the Mavericks made the biggest jump in NBA Draft Lottery history, the Maine native will now be joining a complete franchise ready to win now. The front office over in Dallas is thrilled to get a generational prospect like Flagg on their roster, but is their rotation getting a little crowded?

The Mavericks have several great frontcourt pieces in Lively, Anthony Davis, PJ Washington, and Daniel Gafford. Dallas recently signed Gafford to a three-year extension worth up to nearly $60 million, so he's not going anywhere. Although Flagg can play all five positions on the floor, he'll likely thrive in the three or four spot. This poses the idea for a potential trade for Dallas to free up the frontcourt for Flagg to excel right away.

Washington has one year left on his deal, and Lively II has a team option after next season. Despite the promise Lively has shown as a Maverick, he could potentially be on the move.

Lively, the 12th overall pick in the 2023 draft by Dallas, is set to earn just over $5 million in 2025-26, followed by a $7.2 million team option in 2026-27. Moving a young, promising, versatile big like Lively could bring in a nice return for Dallas while also freeing up Flagg to have a bigger role.

Through his two NBA seasons, Lively has averaged 8.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks a night on 72.9% shooting from the floor. At 7'1 and 230 pounds, he's shown his ability to be a great shot blocker while also being able to guard multiple positions on the floor. At just 21 years old and a proven defensive big in the paint on a playoff team, it could make sense for Dallas to move on from him and bet on the new generational prospect they just drafted with the first overall selection.

Flagg is now officially a Dallas Maverick, and the frontcourt will be crowded right away. Time will tell if Dallas will make some moves this offseason to put the former Blue Devil superstar in a bigger role right away.