Duke can't help but laugh as Tar Heels fall deeper into turmoil and fans panic

The Duke Blue Devils are standing atop the ACC rankings, as most people have grown accustomed to over the last few... decades.

However, something that's out of character is their rivals, the North Carolina Tar Heels, struggling to put together a win streak and falling to eighth in the conference standings.

While UNC fans (and even former players) are panicking and searching for an answer, Duke fans are reveling in the Tar Heels' misery.

Currently, Duke is 16-1 overall and undefeated against ACC opponents. North Carolina is 14-3 overall and a disappointing 2-2 in conference play.

The Hubert Davis era is over. He is going to turn a Caleb Wilson-Henri Veesaar frontcourt into a 6-8 seed. He is now 0-2 vs Stanford. If you’re still defending Hubert, ask yourself - have u ever felt like we’ve had a distinct coaching advantage at any point over the past 5 years? — Love the Heels (@Tar_Heel22) January 15, 2026

Carolina fans are calling for head coach Hubert Davis to be fired, while Duke fans can't stop praising their head coach, Jon Scheyer.

“Sir, The Duke blue devils and Jon Scheyer continue to pull away from UNC basketball while Hubert Davis and the program sit back and do nothing.” pic.twitter.com/ZRI0WJPZJ8 — HubertsBurner (@UNCballTalk) January 15, 2026

Jon Scheyer is 27-1 in his last 28 ACC games. 6 game road winning streak in ACC play. pic.twitter.com/a5ZNblLK8A — Zion O. (@DukeNBA) January 15, 2026

Even the players in Chapel Hill don't seem too pleased with the direction that their team is headed, despite them being at least somewhat accountable for the losses.

“Pissed.”



“Change our identity.”



Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson made it clear how the Tar Heels felt after Wednesday’s loss at Stanford



Full story: https://t.co/5QN4UZIzbi pic.twitter.com/U2ype61HHf — InsideCarolina (@InsideCarolina) January 15, 2026

The Tar Heels' roster includes one of the most highly touted true freshmen in the country, Caleb Wilson, whom Davis has failed to cater to so far this season. The exact opposite of Scheyer's success with star true freshman Cameron Boozer.

I have never been a "fire the coach" guy.



Fire Hubert Davis and the entire staff. I don't care if they are "family."



They had their time. They got a $14 million roster.



They continue to do what they have done.



Please fire Hubert Davis. — Aaron Conrad (@AaronConrad) January 15, 2026

Of course, the Tar Heels and the Blue Devils are scheduled to play twice during the regular season, as per usual, and Duke fans can't wait to watch the two games unfold, with their team already favored in both matchups.

Duke vs. UNC men's basketball games 2026

At North Carolina on Saturday, Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

At Duke on Saturday, March 7, at 6;30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

The Blue Devils still have a few weeks ahead of them to figure out how exactly they are going to pick apart the Tar Heels, but for now, Duke fans can enjoy UNC's demise while simultaneously celebrating their team's continued success.