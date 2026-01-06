Anonymous ACC coach states all facts on why the Duke job is better than UNC's

It’s official, even other head coaches in the ACC are jealous of Jon Scheyer’s gig.

In college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman’s most recent project, he polled coaches across the country, asking which college basketball coaching jobs were the best ones out there.

Unsurprisingly, in the conference standings, Scheyer’s job with the Duke Blue Devils claimed the No. 1 spot, eking out the UNC Tar Heels’ Hubert Davis and the Louisville Cardinals’ Pat Kelsey.

Even ACC coaches want the Duke job

One coach in the Blue Devils’ conference even went as far as to share why he thought the Duke job was better than anything else out there, albeit staying anonymous while doing so.

“Duke has the edge because they put everything they have into their basketball program,” the coach said. “Duke invests more into their program.”

Duke has long been a basketball school, even though the Blue Devils just toppled the Virginia Cavaliers in the ACC’s football championship game. The investments that the anonymous coach talked about have clearly paid off over the years.

With five National Championships, 52 conference regular-season and tournament championships, a plethora of No. 1 draft picks, and more to boast, how could you argue against the investments that Duke has made into its basketball program?

This year, under Scheyer’s leadership once again, the Blue Devils are already off to an impressive start, with a 13-1 overall record and a 2-0 record in ACC play.

Tonight, No. 6 Duke is set to take on No. 20 Louisville at 7 p.m. ET. The top-25 conference matchup will be broadcast on ESPN, and it gives the Blue Devils yet another chance to prove that they don’t just have the best coaching job, but also one of the best programs in the world.