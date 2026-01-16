UNC legend calling out Hubert Davis' team is something Duke fans will love

It isn't often that the North Carolina Tar Heels get ripped into by one of their own former players, much less one of their legends who won a National Championship with the team.

However, with the current abysmal state of the UNC men's basketball, legendary power forward Tyler Hansbrough did just that.

"I would be pretty concerned cause we're starting to see a trend," Hansbrough said on The Field of 68 podcast. "It seems like every team that has an efficient wing scorer is starting to have their night against [North Carolina]... We go through lapses in games where we get kinda stale."

Even UNC legends are doubting the Tar Heels

Man, doesn't it feel good to hear someone talk so worriedly about your rival?

The Tar Heels are currently at the bottom of Division I rankings for turnover percentage, and that has led to North Carolina's 14-3 overall record and eighth-place standing in the ACC rankings.

Even John Henson, yet another former UNC player, had to admit that the Tar Heels "are not an elite team right now."

While the Heels continue to struggle to find their footing, despite head coach Hubert Davis having access to Caleb Wilson, one of the best true freshmen in the nation, the Blue Devils are just continuing to improve.

Other than a rocky performance against the then-No. 19 Texas Tech Red Raiders (now ranked 15th in the nation), Duke is undefeated and is currently storming through ACC play. Meanwhile, UNC has already lost to unranked SMU and Stanford.

Two former UNC players piling on the doubt for the Tar Heels is exactly what the Duke Blue Devils would want with the first rivalry matchup of the season on the horizon.

In just over three weeks (on Feb. 7), the Blue Devils and the Tar Heels are scheduled to tip off, in what could be a masterclass game for Duke against their long-lived and highly-hated rivals.