Duke Blue Devils News: Manny Diaz disrespect, Cooper Flagg debut, NBA Summer League, and more

The 2025 preseason watch list for one of the most coveted coaching awards in college football was released, and Duke football head man Manny Diaz wasn't included, which was surprising after such a successful first year with the Blue Devil program.

Additionally, the 2025 NBA Summer League is underway, and there's a plethora of former Duke players ready to make their debuts and putting out stellar performances early on.

Here's your latest round-up of Duke Blue Devils news.

Manny Diaz left off 2025 Dodd Trophy preseason watch list

Duke football head coach Manny Diaz wasn't included in the release of the preseason watch list for the 2025 Dodd Trophy Award, which is a bit shocking after how successful Diaz's first year in Durham was. Diaz led the Blue Devils to their fourth season of nine or more wins in the history of the program in 2024, while also being the second Duke coach ever to accomplish the feat in his first season as the head coach in Durham, joining Mike Elko, who did so in 2022. The Dodd Trophy is "awarded each year to the FBS football coach that best embodies the three pillars of success: scholarship, leadership and integrity." Four other coaches out of the ACC were included on the list: Clemson's Dabo Swinney, Louisville's Jeff Brohm, Miami's Mario Cristobal, and Georgia Tech's Brent Key. Diaz being left off this list is just more fuel to the fire for Duke football as it looks to make some noise as a sleeper contender in the ACC. The Blue Devils are returning several key pieces from one of the best defenses in college football last season, along with reeling in one of the top transfer portal quarterbacks in rising redshirt sophomore Darian Mensah. As Duke looks to win its first ACC Championship since 1989, Diaz can make it a regret to leave him off the preseason watch list.

Cooper Flagg to make official NBA debut for Mavericks

Former Duke basketball rookie sensation Cooper Flagg is set to make his NBA debut this Thursday, July 10th, as the Dallas Mavericks face off against the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas. The matchup will be played at Thomas & Mack Center at 8:00 pm EST on ESPN. Several other top rookie draft choices from 2025 have already made their Summer League debuts, but none is more highly anticipated than that of Flagg, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2025 NBA Draft. Flagg will face off against Adou Thiero, the Lakers' lone 2025 draft selection from the second round, and will have to wait to take on another lottery pick. This will be the beginning of a unique rookie season for Flagg, as very few No. 1 overall draft picks have the opportunity to make the playoffs in their first seasons in the NBA. However, the Mavericks have a complete roster ready to compete right away in a loaded Western Conference. As time goes on, it will be interesting to follow how Flagg fits into Dallas' rotation consistently with all of the talented pieces around him. PJ Washington, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, and Anthony Davis are there, so Flagg's offensive usage might not be as high as many other top rookies from this year's class.

Former Blue Devils make marks early on in Summer League

Two former Duke basketball players put on stellar performances as their Summer League campaigns opened last week. Kyle Filipowski, who played two seasons with the Blue Devils from 2022-24, is entering his second NBA season with the Utah Jazz after being taken in the second round in the 2024 NBA Draft. Filipowski went for a team-high 22 points to go along with six rebounds and two assists on 8-of-11 (72.7%) shooting from the field and 2-of-4 (50%) shooting from three in the Utah Jazz's 93-89 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. After one of the most productive rookie seasons of any in 2024, Filipowski is blossoming into one of the steals of the 2024 draft. In addition, DJ Steward, a former Blue Devil who played for Duke through the 2020-21 campaign, is looking to keep his NBA career alive as he's playing the Summer League with the Los Angeles Lakers. Steward tallied 20 points and six assists for Los Angeles on 7-of-10 (70%) shooting from the field in the team's 89-84 loss to the Golden State Warriors. Steward spent the 2024-25 season with the Memphis Hustle, the G-League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies. Appearing in 29 games and starting 26 of those, Steward averaged 19.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.2 assists on 49.9% shooting from the field and 34.4% shooting from beyond the perimeter.