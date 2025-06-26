Mavericks fans blow up following Dallas selecting Cooper Flagg with first overall pick in 2025 NBA Draft

Former Duke basketball freshman phenom Cooper Flagg has officially been selected with the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and Dallas Mavericks fans all across the country are pretty pumped to get the generational prospect that Flagg is on their roster for the coming years.
The Mavericks weren't supposed to be in this position, until the franchise made the biggest jump in NBA Draft Lottery history to move all the way to the first overall selection, just months after Nico Harrison sent Dallas into a frenzy for trading superstar Luka Doncic. And now in June, the city gets a generational talent in Flagg to hopefully deliver championships to the Mavericks for the coming years.
The Mavericks roster isn't just good, it has a chance to be a serious playoff contender in 2025-26. Although star guard Kyrie Irving will miss a good chunk of next season after suffering a torn ACL, Dallas' rotation is complete and talented, speficially in the frontcourt. With guys like Anthony Davis, PJ Washington, recently extended Daniel Gafford, and a new addition in Flagg, the Mavericks could make a move as a top four or five seed in the Western Conference. The franchise also has a talented, young backcourt piece in Max Christie and one of the best shooters of all-time in Klay Thompson.
Even just seconds after Flagg has become a Maverick, fans are lining up everywhere to get his new No. 32 jersey.
Dallas is getting a guy who can do everything on the court, contributes to winning in every way possible, and won't even turn 19 years old until December 21st. Many forget that Flagg reclassified into the class of 2025 to play college hoops a year early, and he was still the most dominant player in college basketball. Flagg became the fourth freshman ever to win the Wooden Award while also earning ACC Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year honors, and bring unanimously named a First Team All-American.
Like we all expected, Flagg is a Maverick and will look to help Dallas make the playoffs in year number one in the league, a feat most number one overall draft picks don't have the opportunity to accomplish.