Duke Blue Devils News: Big time commitment, Other commitment looms, CFP rule change and more

The Duke basketball program has been busy over the last several weeks determining what its rotation will look like next season. Jon Scheyer just landed a big-time international prospect, and another big prospect in the class of 2026 will be announcing his college decision soon, with Duke in the running.

On the gridiron, the College Football Playoff committee just announced big rule changes for next year's Playoff, and it could work in the favor of Manny Diaz and Blue Devil football.

Here's your latest round-up of Duke Blue Devils news.

Scheyer lands star international prospect

The Duke basketball team landed a commitment on May 22nd from Italian shooting guard Dame Sarr, On3's #17 overall prospect in the class of 2025. Duke was in the running early for Sarr, along with Kansas, Illinois, and Oregon, but the buzz between Sarr and the Blue Devils fizzled out after the program landed star transfer shooting guard Cedric Coward. However, after it became more likely that Coward would remain in the 2025 NBA Draft, Scheyer swooped in and stole Sarr. The former FC Barcelona guard was viewed as a lock to Kansas after he visited Lawrence, picking up a crystal ball prediction from 247Sports insider Travis Branham. However, the prediction was quickly pulled back, and it was reported that Duke was now in heavy pursuit. And just a few days after he visited Durham, Sarr committed. The 6'8 wing played in 15 Euro League games and another 12 in Liga ACB, averaging 3.5 points and 1.1 rebounds per game on 53.7% shooting from the floor and 44.8% shooting from three in nine minutes per game.

Big commitment looms from 2026 prospect with possible reclassification into 2025

2026 top-35 player Sebastian Wilkins will announce his college decision on Friday, May 23rd, at 4:00 pm EST on the 247Sports YouTube channel. Wilkins is the #27 overall recruit and #7 power forward in the 247Sports Composite Rankings for the class of 2026, but there's a chance that the big reclassifies into 2025. "The athletic, tough, and versatile frontcourt player is not only nearing a college decision, but he's going to be choosing whether or not to remain in the 2026 class or enroll as a member of the 2025 class," 247Sports' Eric Bossi said. The Brewster Academy (NH) product will choose between Duke and Maryland, giving Duke the potential to add some frontcourt depth heading into the 2025-26 season if Wilkins does reclassify into 2025.

New CFP rule changes could help Duke football

The College Football Playoff committee has announced that it is changing its seeding system to a straight-seeding model, basing it on the final CFP rankings and conference champions, as opposed to the four highest-rated conference champions earning the top four seeds. This not only simplifies the seeding process altogether and makes it make much more sense, but it could also aid Blue Devil football in earning a bid. Now, Duke has never made a CFP, but coming off of an incredible first season under head coach Manny Diaz, one where the Blue Devils won nine games for just the third time since joining the ACC in 1953, Duke is looking to build. With this new format, Duke controls its own destiny completely with several marquee games on next season's schedule to potentially propel the program up the rankings. Duke will play Illinois in week two and has several high-caliber ACC games, such as against Georgia Tech and Clemson. With new quarterback Darian Mensah, the Blue Devils could be dark horse candidates to win the ACC Championship and earn a CFP bid for the first time ever.