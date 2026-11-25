Duke Blue Devils news and notes:

Duke men's basketball falls to No. 16 in the AP Poll amid disappointing start to season

Amid a 4-2 start to the season that included a blowout loss to Illinois and a mostly non-competitive loss to Michigan State, Duke dropped to a three-year low in the AP Poll at No. 16. It's a shocking number considering preseason expectations, but not surprising given the quality of play for Jon Scheyer's team so far this season.

If anything, it's probably still too high. This has not even looked like a Top 25 team so far.

Duke's "bounce back" performance from the Illinois loss was anything but. The Blue Devils survived against a mediocre Washington State team in Palm Springs.

Now, the Blue Devils will look to prove something - anything - positive on Wednesday night in Las Vegas against Dan Hurley's UConn. If they play like they have for most of the season so far, things might get ugly there, too.

Nate Sheppard named a Doak Walker Award finalist

Star RB Nate Sheppard was named one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award this week, joined by Tennessee's DeSean Bishop and Iowa State's Aiden Flora.

Famously, Sheppard was not named to the preseason watchlist for the award despite a prolific freshman season in Durham, where he rushed for over 1100 yards. 62 running backs made that list in the preseason and he was somehow not one of them.

Perhaps Duke fans owe the voters a thank-you, because that slight certainly served to motivate the sophomore back, who has gone on to put the entire Blue Devils offense on his back for the entire season.

Cameron Boozer out for 4+ weeks with an ankle injury

The momentum Cameron Boozer has built during his excellent rookie season came to a screeching halt last week when he went down with an ankle injury against the Golden State Warriors.

This week, the Grizzlies announced that Boozer would miss an extended period of time. He will be reevaluated in four weeks, which likely means around Christmas time.

This could have a major impact on Boozer's Rookie of the Year odds. The NBA has a rule that you must play 65+ games to be award-eligible, and if Boozer is out until Christmas, he projects to miss 14 games in a row. That would mean the most he could play, if he didn't miss any more time, would be 68 games.