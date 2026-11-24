62 FBS running backs were named to the Doak Walker Award preseason watchlist. 62.

Not one of them was Duke's Nate Sheppard.

That's despite Sheppard rushing for 1100 yards as a freshman last season. It made no sense at the time, and Sheppard immediately made it look silly with a 227-yard rushing performance in the season-opener against Tulane. He just got better from there and is the leading rusher and receiver for the Blue Devils.

On Tuesday, the Doak Walker Award voters corrected that mistake by naming Sheppard one of three finalists for the award:

🏆 THE FINAL THREE!



DeSean Bishop (Tennessee), Aiden Flora (Iowa State) and Nate Sheppard (Duke) are your 2026 Doak Walker Award finalists!



Who will take home the trophy as the nation’s top running back? pic.twitter.com/vpY4uVfE0m — Doak Walker Award (@DoakWalkerAward) November 24, 2026

Nate Sheppard is the obvious choice for the Doak Walker Award

In fairness, the trio of finalists has all had tremendous seasons. But there's only one Sheppard. He's the obvious choice, even though Iowa State's Aiden Flora is the nation's leading rusher. But Sheppard beats him in all-purpose yards thanks to what he has done as a receiver.

Nate Sheppard: 1436 rushing yards, 6.4 yards per carry, 402 receiving yards, 24 total TDs

Aiden Flora: 1506 rushing yards, 7.2 yards per carry, 143 receiving yards, 14 total TDs

DeSean Bishop: 1215 rushing yards, 4.9 yards per carry, 74 receiving yards, 13 total TDs

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Sheppard has been the entire offense for a Duke team that has won seven games despite not having any passing threat to speak of. If it weren't for Sheppard, this team probably wouldn't win more than three games.

Sheppard has rushed for 100+ yards in seven of Duke's 11 games this season, and produced 100+ yards from scrimmage in all but one.

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He put Duke on his back in the loss to Miami two weeks ago, producing 224 yards of total offense in Miami Gardens.

Sheppard would be in the thick of the Heisman Trophy race right now if Duke hadn't dropped four games. Inexplicable losses to Georgia Tech, North Carolina, and Clemson ended any real consideration he was going to get for that award.

But he should be the Doak Walker winner, regardless of what happens in Week 13. He's been as good as any player in college football this season.

Duke has never had a Doak Walker Award winner in program history. Sheppard is even the first finalist for the award.

With all the Duke history Sheppard has made this season, adding this award to it - along with the forthcoming All-American selection - would be icing on the cake.