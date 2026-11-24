Cameron Boozer's quest to win the NBA's Rookie of the Year just suffered a tough setback.

The former Duke star went down with an injury during Memphis' win over Golden State last Thursday, a game in which Boozer was a perfect 6-of-6 from the floor en route to 16 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

After missing two games, the Grizzlies announced on Monday that Boozer would be out for at least the next four weeks, and he will be reevaluated then:

The @memgrizz today provided the following medical update for Cameron Boozer: pic.twitter.com/swUkyNId25 — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) November 23, 2026

Cameron Boozer's Rookie of the Year hopes take a hit with ankle injury

Boozer had been neck-and-neck with the Warriors' Yaxel Lendeborg in the Rookie of the Year race early in the season. Even with his shooting percentage lower than optimal, he was still having a major impact on a surprisingly good Grizzlies team, averaging 16.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. And that shooting percentage had been steadily creeping up close to 42%, too, after being south of 40% for most of the year.

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FanDuel updated its Rookie of the Year odds following Boozer's injury announcement, and he now has the fifth-best odds:

Yaxel Lendeborg +115

Darius Acuff Jr. +150

AJ Dybantsa +850

Darryn Peterson +1300

Cameron Boozer +1500

Cooper Flagg overcame some missed time last year to still win the Rookie of the Year award, but he ultimately only missed 12 games. Boozer has already missed two games since his injury on Thursday, and if he's out until Christmas, which feels like the best-case scenario currently, he'll ultimately miss 12 more games.

The biggest concern for Boozer's hopes of winning the award is the NBA's games-played threshold for eligibility. According to NBA rules, you must play at least 65 games to be award-eligible. If Boozer misses 12 more games, that would bring his total to 14 for the season, which would mean he could play at most 68 games at that point. He could only miss three games the rest of the season to remain eligible for the award.

Boozer's big selling point has been his impact on winning. After winning just 26 games last year, the Grizzlies have reached the halfway point to that total in just 18 games in 2026-27. Memphis sits at 13-5 and is currently 1-1 without Boozer in the lineup. It'll be interesting to see if they can stay afloat without him or if they are going to plummet down the standings with the star rookie sidelined.