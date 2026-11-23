Duke entered the season as the co-favorite to win the National Championship alongside Florida, and ranked No. 2 in the first AP Poll. The Blue Devils have looked like anything but a contender through the season's first six games.

Duke is 4-2, with non-competitive losses to Michigan State and Illinois. The loss to the Spartans in Chicago at least looked close on the scoreboard, though that was more of a mirage than anything else. The Illini dominated the Blue Devils for 40 minutes inside Cameron Indoor.

Any hopes of a quick fix were dashed when Duke earned a struggle win over Washington State by four points on Saturday night in Palm Springs.

It was obvious that, come Monday, Duke was going to take a sharp dive in the AP Poll from the No. 5 ranking they had last week. Reality arrived when the poll was released, and Duke dropped to No. 16, its lowest ranking in the AP Poll since December of 2023, and the first time it's fallen outside of the Top 10 since November of 2024:

Duke's No. 16 ranking might be far from the floor of this team

The scary part about where Duke is currently ranked is that it might not be the floor of this team. Ask any rational fan of the team right now if they believe Duke is playing like a Top 20 team, and the answer will be a resounding "no." That answer would remain the same if you extended it to the Top 25, and perhaps even a little bit beyond.

Duke's next two games are likely to bring even more of a reality check for the work Jon Scheyer and company have to do to get things back on track. Duke faces UConn in Las Vegas on Wednesday, and then travels to Gainesville to face Florida the following Tuesday. I would expect Duke to be heavy underdogs in both games, and it would take far and away the best effort of the regular season so far not to win outright, but just to remain competitive.

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The good news is that both will be Quad 1A matchups that won't have a negative impact on the team's tournament resume even in defeat. But a couple more blowout defeats would certainly damage the program's perception and put Duke even further away from that ever-elusive national title.

Winning either game would feel like a minor miracle at this point. But Duke needs to show a competitiveness in both to display that Scheyer can get the ship righted this season. Another blowout or two would be tough to stomach and further hammer home the reality that this team's ceiling and floor are both demonstrably lower than anyone could have foreseen in the preseason.