Duke Blue Devils news and notes:

Duke's 35-game home winning streak snapped in blowout loss to Illinois

Houston, we have problems. Big ones. Perhaps it's still too early to slam the panic button, but if you put it anywhere near me right now, I'm going to push it.

Duke was outplayed and thoroughly outclassed on Tuesday night at Cameron Indoor against No. 10 Illinois. The Illini did whatever they wanted on the way to a 99-78 win, ending Duke's 35-game home winning streak.

Illinois star forward Andrej Stojakovic put up 46 points, the most an opponent has ever scored at Cameron. Duke was -20 on the glass and shot 38% from the floor. Yuck.

Jon Scheyer ripped his team in the media after the game, calling the Blue Devils "soft" and promising that the effort-related issues plaguing Duke in the early season would be addressed.

And that's the frustrating part of Duke's 3-2 start. It isn't the losses; it's how the losses have happened. They've been outplayed, outhustled, and out-toughed in losses to Michigan State and Illinois. They've played selfish, entitled basketball and Illinois kicked their teeth in.

Hopefully, that was the wake-up call that Duke needed. Because if not, there are more embarrassing losses to come, with games against UConn and Florida coming soon.

Duke beats out UNC to land Serbian wing Matija Lukic

There was a bright spot for Duke off the court on Tuesday. Serbian wing Matija Lukic, the No. 2 international prospect in the 2027 recruiting class, announced his commitment to Duke over UNC and UConn.

Lukic impressed during the World Cup this summer, helping to lead Serbia to the silver medal. His profile raised significantly and he was firmly on the radar as a potential first round pick in the 2028 NBA Draft.

Duke also has the No. 1 international player committed in this class - Australian point guard Luke Paul - alongside 5-star wing/forwards Asa Montgomery and Kager Knueppel. The Blue Devils may not be done, either, with pursuits of 5-star Beckham Black and 2028 reclass candidate Colton Hiller.

Nate Sheppard named a Doak Walker semifinalist

Duke star RB Nate Sheppard was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award this week.

With 1619 yards from scrimmage, Sheppard would appear to be the runaway favorite to win the award. He may not get serious consideration for the Heisman Trophy because Duke is 7-3 and his showcase opportunities are limited, but the award for the best RB in the country should be a no-brainer.

He's joined by the following players:

Jadan Baugh, Florida

DeSean Bishop, Tennessee

Cam Cook, West Virginia

Aiden Flora, Iowa State

Caleb Hawkins, Oklahoma State

Wayne Knight, UCLA

Dylan Riley, Boise State

Jamal Roberts, Missouri

Jahiem White, North Texas