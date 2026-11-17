Jon Scheyer is eyeing another No. 1 recruiting class. On Tuesday, Duke took another step toward that.

Serbian wing Matija Lukic, the No. 2 international prospect in the 2027 recruiting class, announced his commitment to Duke, with the Blue Devils besting rival North Carolina to land him:

NEWS: Serbian wing Matija Lukić has committed to Duke, source told @Rivals. ⁰⁰The 6-foot-9 international prospect chose the Blue Devils over North Carolina, UConn, and others. First by @DraftExpress. https://t.co/eFVcHWGSFz pic.twitter.com/qZtM5zoU97 — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) November 17, 2026

UNC was considered the favorite for Lukic for much of his recruitment, but things shifted on Monday, and predictions rolled in for the Blue Devils to ultimately land the talented international wing. He made it official on Tuesday, continuing Duke's recent run of international recruiting.

Duke lands Serbian wing Matija Lukic over UNC and UConn

Duke now has the top two international prospects in the 2027 recruiting class. Last month, Scheyer reeled in Australian point guard Luke Paul seemingly out of the blue.

Back in April, Duke landed Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje from FC Barcelona, one year after landing his teammate Dame Sarr. Scheyer and his staff have built strong relationships overseas, and that continues to pay major dividends.

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Lukic is a 6-foot-8, 200-pound wing who can handle and pass and has a budding three-point jump shot. He connected on over 40% of his three-point attempts during the 2026 World Cup.

Lukic's commitment comes on the final day of the early signing period, which points to him immediately putting pen to paper with the Blue Devils and not waiting until the spring.

He's the fourth commitment for Scheyer's 2027 class, joining Paul along with 5-star wing/forwards Kager Knueppel and Asa Montgomery.

Duke isn't done yet, either.

While the news broke early on Tuesday that 5-star point guard Beckham Black, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2027 composite rankings, wouldn't be taking his official visit to Duke on Tuesday as originally scheduled, early word is that the visit will be rescheduled.

Many considered Arkansas the favorite in his recruitment, but with the Hogs landing 5-star Cayden Daughtry on Monday night, they would no longer seem to be a suitor for Black.

There's also 2028 5-star Colton Hiller, who is still deciding whether or not to reclassify into the 2027 class. That recruitment is a Duke/Florida battle, with many experts favoring the Blue Devils, especially if he elects to head to college a year early.

Those are the two to watch in the coming months, but one thing you should know about Scheyer is to expect the unexpected. Paul wasn't on anyone's radar until he committed to Duke, and the Blue Devils seemed to be a distant second or even third in Lukic's recruitment until yesterday.

That's to say, Scheyer tends to get who he wants.