Duke beating out UNC for Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje proving to be even worse for the Heels

It's been a tale of two different offseasons on Tobacco Road.

In one, John Scheyer and Duke landed the No. 1 high school recruiting class for the third year in a row, had some major roster retention wins by bringing back guys like Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr, Caleb Foster, and Cayden Boozer, while supplementing the roster with some impressive Transfer Portal additions, most notably Wisconsin star guard John Blackwell.

In the other, North Carolina fired its coach and then scrambled to hire another one before the portal window opened, making the panic hire of Michael Malone. The Tar Heels subsequently lost their biggest 2026 recruit and have struggled mightily to fill out the roster, particularly in the frontcourt.

UNC brings back a solid player in Jarin Stevenson to man the PF spot, but has a major question mark at center that they have filled - and are trying to fill - with unproven international players like Sayon Keita (committed) and Alexandros Samodurov (not yet committed).

It should speak to how different the two programs are viewed right now that Duke, without a clear-cut available role, still won a head-to-head recruiting battle for elite international big man Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, who turned down starter's minutes in Chapel Hill to trust the process with Scheyer in Durham.

Duke beating out UNC for Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje looks better by the day

UNC really could have used the talented Boumtje Boumtje, who just recently turned 17 years old. They had a clear, defined role available for him. Instead, he's a Blue Devil, despite the fact that Duke has an entrenched starter in Ngongba, and others like Belmont transfer Drew Scharnowski and incoming freshmen Cameron Williams and Maxime Meyer all competing for minutes in the frontcourt.

But Duke churns out pros like there's no tomorrow, something UNC has really struggled to do recently. You throw a dart on any NBA roster, and you're liable to find an All-Star caliber player who played college basketball at Duke. You have to go back nearly two decades to find one of those from UNC.

That made Boumtje Boumtje's decision a lot easier. He'll likely carve out a role as a freshman at Duke, albeit a smaller one than he could have found at UNC or elsewhere. That will pay major dividends for both him and the Blue Devils down the line, as he continues to grow into potentially one of the premier players in college basketball by 2027-28.