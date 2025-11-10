Elite 5-star Duke basketball target officially sets commitment date in stone

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have sealed two commitments from members of the 2026 recruiting class so far, and another could be on the way. 2026 5-star forward Cameron Williams has announced his commitment date, which will be Friday, November 14th at 12:45 pm MT or 2:45 pm ET. The top-five overall recruit will be making his decision between Duke, Arizona, and Texas. Over the last few weeks, news has broken regarding Williams that could potentially link him to Duke, although there haven't been any predictions as of now in terms of where he will take his services. Nonetheless, the Blue Devils are certainly in the running for the elite guard.

The St. Mary's (AZ) product is the No. 4 overall recruit, No. 1 power forward, and No. 1 player out of the state of Arizona according to the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings. The 6'11", 200-pound big man could potentially become Scheyer and Co.'s third commitment of the early signing period. Duke has already landed pledges from 5-star forward Bryson Howard and seven-footer Maxime Meyer.

Williams took his official visit to Durham for Countdown to Craziness along with fellow 5-star prospect Jordan Smith Jr. After the visit, breaking news surfaced regarding Williams that could mean Duke is the frontrunner. Shortly after his official visit to Duke, Williams cancelled his official visit to USC that was scheduled for the following weekend. Instead, Williams elected to attend the USA Basketball Minicamp that was being held in Colorado Springs, CO. It was unclear whether his visit to Duke had anything to do with the decision, but USC is no longer in the running.

"It was good," Williams said about the Duke program at USA Basketball. "It was a really good experience. I like their playing style. They went into depth on a lot of things, and I could see myself going there, like I could with all the schools. They play five out, and I feel like they have a versatile offense that fits me."

The Blue Devils are in the running for several elite recruits in the class of 2026, but it seems like Williams will be the next domino to fall.