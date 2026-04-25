Despite being expected, Cam Boozer declaring for NBA Draft breaks Duke fans' hearts

The highly expected announcement has finally come down the pipeline. Cameron Boozer is headed to the 2026 NBA Draft.

While fans allowed themselves even the smallest amount of hope after his twin brother, Cayden Boozer, announced his return, it was nearly set in stone that the Duke Blue Devils' star freshman of the year would head to the league.

Now, it's official, and Boozer has declared for the NBA Draft after just one season in Durham, and is expected to be one of the top lottery picks to hear his name called.

Cameron Boozer joins Isaiah Evans in 2026 NBA Draft class

Boozer isn't the first Blue Devil to declare for the Draft this offseason, joining veteran guard Isaiah Evans in Duke's entry list.

While it was an awaited and expected announcement for Boozer, it still devestated the Duke fans who allowed themselves to hold out hope for another season with the star player.

With Dame Sarr announcing his return, it’s time for the Cam Boozer send off. Thank you Cam, for all you’ve done for Duke this past season. Good luck in your next chapter and go be great!🔥 pic.twitter.com/zF8T1aHBAI — Duke Basketball (@DukeDukeBall) April 24, 2026

Before he ever played a second of basketball for Duke, it was expected that Boozer would be one of the top picks in this year's NBA Draft, winning numerous state and national championships as a high school player.

Then, after leading the Blue Devils to their appearance in the Elite Eight, it was nearly cemented that Boozer would leave Duke for the Draft.

Throughout his freshman (and only) season at Duke, Boozer averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game. He was named the Player of the Year by the Naismith Award, the AP, the USBWA, the NABC, The Sporting News, and the ACC.

He won the John Wooden Award, the Oscar Robertson Trophy, and the Karl Malone Award. He was named the ACC Freshman of the Year, the ACC Tournament MVP, and a first-team All-American.

Of course, the Blue Devils have retained quite a few stars, including the other Boozer brother, sophomore guard Dame Sarr, senior point guard Caleb Foster, and junior center Patrick Ngongba II.

Not to mention, head coach Jon Scheyer brought in yet another No. 1 recruiting class, highlighted by five-star prospects Cameron Williams, Bryson Howard, and Deron Rippey Jr.

Scheyer also landed commitments from two star players out of the transfer portal: former Wisconsin Shooting guard John Blackwell and former Belmont Bruins power forward Drew Scharnowski.