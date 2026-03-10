Cameron Boozer's near-unanimous win of ACC Rookie of Year sends clear message to Caleb Wilson

To absolutely nobody's surprise (or, at least, it should come as no surprise), Duke freshman Cameron Boozer won not only the ACC's Rookie of the Year award, but also the conference's Player of the Year honor.

He dominated voting in the conference award polls, blowing anyone and everyone out of the water for both honors, including North Carolina's star freshman Caleb Wilson.

ACC Rookie of the Year

Cameron Boozer, Duke, 82 votes Ebuka Okorie, Stanford, 3 Caleb Wilson, North Carolina, 1

Out of the 86 votes, Boozer received 82 of them for Rookie of the Year. Stanford's Ebuka Okorie received three votes. Wilson? He received one vote, that's all.

After all of the trash talk, the back-and-forth rivalry, and the comparisons, Boozer is undeniably the best freshman in the conference, if not the entire country.

Sure, Wilson is hurt and missed a few games both at the beginning and at the end of the regular season, but still, Boozer left him in the dust when it came to the polls.

ACC Player of the Year

Cameron Boozer, Duke, 84 votes Ebuka Okorie, Stanford, 1 Thijs De Ridder, Virginia, 1

Similar to the rookie award, Boozer was nearly the unanimous winner of the ACC's Player of the Year award. He received 84 out of the 86 votes for this honor, followed by Okorie and Virginia's Thijs De Ridder, who each received one vote apiece.

— ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) March 9, 2026

Boozer wasn't the only Blue Devil to grace the ACC honor roll. In fact, Duke nearly swept the awards, with only the conference's Most Improved Player going to Wake Forest's Juke Harris.

Jon Scheyer was named the conference's Coach of the Year, and senior center Maliq Brown was named both the Defensive Player of the Year and the Sixth Man of the Year.