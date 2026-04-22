Caleb Foster cements his Duke legacy with decision on 2026-27 season

Following the commitment of Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell, the retention of Cayden Boozer, and the addition of 5-star Deron Rippey Jr. in the high school recruiting class, it looked like Caleb Foster might be the odd man out of the Duke backcourt.

Heading into his final season of eligibility, it would have been hard to blame Foster for entering the Transfer Portal and looking for a bigger, more certain role for a different team.

But that just wouldn't be Caleb Foster.

He bleeds Duke blue. He was never going anywhere.

Foster made it official on Wednesday, announcing his return to Durham for his senior season:

Caleb Foster will return to Duke for his senior season

"I feel right now, I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be," Foster said in a video posted by the Duke Men's Basketball X page. ..."I've known since day one it was always Duke. That's the dream, and the dream hasn't changed. I've fought hard through the ups and downs because that's who I am. I've never been afraid of hard things, and I've proven that. I will continue to do whatever it takes for my brothers. I'll pour my all into this program because I know there's no better place to keep working, to keep growing, and to keep pursuing my dreams than staying right here at Duke. Let's make it legendary."

Foster submitted his status as a Duke legend by how quickly he fought to return to the court after fracturing his foot in the regular-season finale against North Carolina. Less than a month later, Foster returned and made some key plays in Duke's Sweet 16 win over St. John's.

In the Transfer Portal era, you just don't see players like Foster anymore who stay at one school for four years. Particularly players like him who have entered multiple offseasons in Durham with uncertain roles.

After averaging 25 minutes per game as a true freshman, Foster saw his minutes reduced to just 14 per game as a sophomore. He came back last year as a junior and was the starting point guard once again, but now he enters his senior season knowing he'll have to compete for every single minute he can get in one of the most talented backcourts in college basketball.

Foster would have it no other way.