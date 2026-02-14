Dicky V gave Cameron Boozer his stamp of approval before Duke vs. Clemson

The No. 4 Duke Blue Devils and the No. 20 Clemson Tigers were just a few minutes away from their top-25 ACC matchup, and the ESPN broadcast was joined by legendary commentator Dick Vitale, a staple of Duke games for decades.

As Vitale broke down the matchup, he made sure to give the well-deserved praise to Duke's star freshman Cameron Boozer, who had undeniably led the Blue Devils to their 22-2 overall record heading into the game.

"He is my Player of the Year!" Vitale exclaimed just moments before Duke and Clemson tipped off.

Dick Vitale thinks Cam Boozer is the best player in the nation

During the game, as Duke started to creep away from Clemson with about seven minutes remaining until halftime, Vitale reasserted the fact that he thinks Boozer should be the Player of the Year, as the broadcast highlighted his top six players in the nation.

Vitale's top group of college players included Boozer, of course, as well as UNC's Caleb Wilson, who may have suffered a season-ending hand fracture, as well as Texas Tech's JT Toppin, Purdue's Braden Smith, Alabama's Labaron Philon Jr., and BYU's AJ Dybantsa.

Yes, Vitale is currently known for his brilliant broadcasting and incredible commentating, but he was also an incredible basketball coach back in the day.

When Dicky V praises a young player, especially when he goes out of his way to campaign for an athlete to be the POY, everyone should listen.

Dick Vitale with the Cameron Crazies before the Clemson at Duke game. pic.twitter.com/61rxSPLlGb — Blue Devil Nation (@BlueDevilNation) February 14, 2026

Through the first 24 games of the season, Boozer averaged 23.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.8 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game, literally dominating on both ends of the court.

Boozer's argument to be named the Player of the Year is crystal clear, and Vitale jumping on his campaign does nothing but strengthen that argument.