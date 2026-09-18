Deng Ngor's Ohio State commitment might ramp up Duke's urgency for new priority target

One of Duke's top targets in the 2027 recruiting class, 4-star wing/forward Deng Ngor, committed to Ohio State on Thursday, just two weeks after his official visit to Columbus.

Ngor was set for a visit to Duke next month, and the Blue Devils had recently extended an offer to the Canadian prospect shortly after he announced Duke as one of his final four teams. That visit seems unlikely to happen at this point.

Missing out on Ngor before they could get their swing at the plate stings, but it will sting a lot less if Jon Scheyer can reel one of Duke's new high-priority targets into the boat in the coming weeks.

5-star forward Asa Montgomery, who has shot up the rankings in the last few weeks, is scheduled to visit Duke over the first weekend of October. With Ngor off the board, it could force Scheyer to make Montgomery an even higher priority.

Duke needs to lock down the recruitment of 5-star forward Asa Montgomery

Duke offered Montgomery back in August, and after a strong summer showcasing his long-term upside and an ability to be an immediately impactful college role player as a freshman in 2027-28, his stock has skyrocketed.

Montgomery, a Georgia native, is now the No. 8 overall player in the 247 composite for this cycle.

One of the biggest draws for Duke with Montgomery is how well he played with Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje with Team USA this summer. Their fit together was obvious, and Boumtje Boumtje will be the centerpiece of Duke's roster for 2027-28. Everything Scheyer does will be to build around the guy who could be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2028 NBA Draft.

Montgomery has already taken visits to LSU, Florida, and UConn. He recently cancelled a planned visit to Providence for this weekend. Next weekend, he's scheduled to be in Chapel Hill to visit North Carolina, as Michael Malone and the Tar Heels appear set to invest heavily in the 2027 high school class.

His visit to Duke is set for the following weekend on October 2nd. He has visits planned to Louisville and Arizona later in October ahead of the early signing period in November. Scheyer has had a high hit rate on prospects he's able to get on campus. Duke hosts visits unlike any other program, and they'll share a clear vision for Montgomery's role in Durham, along with the significant NBA pedigree that no other program on his list can match.

Montgomery has quickly shot to near the top of the priority list for Duke in this class. Scheyer needs to do whatever it takes to ensure he ends up in Duke blue.