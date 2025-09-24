Daniel Jones is still being disrespected despite resurfaced NFL career

Former Duke football quarterback Daniel Jones has completely resurged his once-struggling NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts this season, leading Indy to a 3-0 start. However, the 2025 NFL MVP odds indicate that the disrespect remains for the former Blue Devil. Jones has been playing like a top-five QB in the league through the first three games of the season, making the Colts' front office look like absolute geniuses for electing to start him over Anthony Richardson, a guy the franchise drafted with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. But even though Jones has been stellar to begin his career in Indianapolis, the betting markets still aren't buying the hype.

Daniel Jones criminally disrespected by NFL MVP betting odds

Despite playing like one of the best signal callers in the NFL, Jones is still being disrespected by the betting markets in terms of the 2025 NFL MVP award. According to FanDuel, Jones has +4000 odds to win the award, which is the 11th-best. Players such as Jordan Love, Patrick Mahomes, and Matthew Stafford are above him, which doesn't make much sense.

Getting the Colts out to a 3-0 start to the season, Jones has thrown for 816 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. He's also run for 55 yards and another three scores. The former Blue Devil's 85.8 quarterback rating leads the league, and he ranks third in the NFL in passing yards.

It's been a pretty remarkable turn in Jones' career, which seemed lost after the New York Giants released him midway through the 2024 campaign. The Giants drafted Jones with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 draft, and he had bust written all over him throughout his rocky career in New York.

After signing with the Minnesota Vikings as a backup to finish the 2024 season, Jones took a gamble and signed with Indianapolis to compete with Richardson for the starting job. After Shane Steichen announced Jones as the Week 1 starter for the team, many fans and insiders around the nation were puzzled that the Colts gave up on Richardson so quickly in favor of Jones. But now, it looks like the front office made the right call.