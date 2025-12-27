Current betting odds and a prediction for the 2025 Sun Bowl

Coming off its first ACC Championship victory since 1989, the Duke football program will close out its season against Arizona State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso, TX on Dec. 31. The Sun Devils will be without star quarterback Sam Leavitt, who missed the majority of this season with injury and informed the team weeks ago of his intention to enter the transfer portal.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham expressed his support for players who intend to enter the portal playing in the team's bowl game on New Year's Eve.

"If somebody wants to enter the portal and be a part of our team, they have 100% the ability to be part of this team," Dillingham said. "This is the 2025 team...If anybody wanted to be a part, and go through prep, and play in the game, and be a part of this team, they have the right to do that."

The Blue Devils haven't seen any of their stars announce intentions to enter the portal, although a few depth pieces have declared their decisions to. Nonetheless, Manny Diaz's squad looks to end the season on a four-game win streak with its first victory over a non-ACC power conference opponent.

Current betting odds for the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl between Duke and Arizona State

According to FanDuel, Duke is currently a 2.5-point favorite (-118) against the Sun Devils, with ASU as a 2.5-point underdog (-104). Duke's moneyline is set at -150, with Arizona State's at +125. The total points Over/Under is currently 49.5.

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl prediction

The Blue Devils have received some massive news in the past two weeks, as star QB Darian Mensah and top wide receiver Cooper Barkate both announced their decisions to return to Duke next year. Mensah was considering the 2026 NFL Draft, and Barkate has one season of eligibility remaining.

On all fronts, the Blue Devils are likely stronger than the Sun Devils and should be able to squeak out a victory to end the season on a high note, especially coming off such an impressive performance in the ACC title game against Virginia.

Final score prediction: Duke wins 31-23.