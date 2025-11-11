Cooper Flagg's career night overshadowed by Mavs' wild front office move

Former Duke basketball superstar and No. 1 overall 2025 NBA Draft pick Cooper Flagg put together what was likely his best outing in a Dallas Mavericks uniform on November 10th. However, the highlight performance has been overshadowed by a major front office move, as Dallas will reportedly fire general manager Nico Harrison just nine months after the infamous Luka Dončić trade. From the moment Harrison elected to deal Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers out of nowhere, he lost the trust of the entire Dallas fan base, and there was never really a shot he'd get it back. Although, Mavs fans still have their star rookie on the roster.

Mavericks' firing of GM Nico Harrison overshadows Cooper Flagg's career night

In a 116-114 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on November 10th, Flagg tallied a career-high scoring night with 26 points to go along with nine rebounds and four assists on 9-of-15 (60%) shooting from the field and 7-of-10 (70%) shooting from the free throw line. After dealing with some efficiency and turnover struggles across the first several games of his NBA career, the former AP National Player of the Year quieted the critics as he showed the future star potential that he holds.

However, that outing has been cast aside amid other major news around the Mavericks franchise, as GM Nico Harrison is reportedly expected to be fired at a meeting at 10:00 am CT on Tuesday, November 11th. Considering the fairly insane trade Harrison went through with last season, combined with the Mavericks' struggles to begin the 2025 campaign, the move looked increasingly likely as Dallas fans made "Fire Nico" chants a regular occurrence at American Airlines Center.

BREAKING: The Dallas Mavericks and owner Patrick Dumont are expected to fire general manager Nico Harrison at a 10 am central time meeting on Tuesday, sources tell me and Tim MacMahon. pic.twitter.com/8ipXrhmvR9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 11, 2025

After making the biggest jump in NBA Draft Lottery history since the format changed in 2019 to land the No. 1 overall pick and Flagg, the Mavericks entered the 2025 season with legitimate title hopes. But through the first 11 games of the season, Dallas sits with a 3-8 record, good for the second-worst record in the Western Conference.

With Anthony Davis', the centerpiece of the trade around Dončić, continuing injury struggles throughout his time in Dallas, Harrison's trade has continued to look worse and worse. It was only a matter of time before Harrison was let go, and now Flagg's career night has been swept under the rug with the major news around Dallas' front office.