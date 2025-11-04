Fans are putting Cooper Flagg on blast after continued early season struggles

Former Duke basketball star and No. 1 overall 2025 NBA Draft pick Cooper Flagg came into the NBA regarded as a generational prospect with the ability to completely change a franchise around from day one. But through his early struggles, fans are starting to put the elite prospect on blast. Flagg hasn't been bad by any means and has flashed future superstar potential, but efficiency woes across his first seven career games have left fans around the country impatient with all the hype Flagg entered the league with. The former AP National Player of the Year was thrust into a brand new role in the NBA, as Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has elected to play Flagg at the point guard spot regularly.

Fans are putting Cooper Flagg on blast as the star rookie struggles to begin NBA career

The Mavericks are now 2-5 on the young season and have dropped their last two contests, most recently falling 110-102 to the Houston Rockets on November 3rd. Flagg put together one of his most efficient outings in a Dallas uniform against Houston, but he's had a hard time finding a rhythm offensively and has dealt with turnover issues.

Against the Rockets, Flagg went for 12 points, five rebounds, and two assists on 5-of-10 (50%) shooting from the floor and 2-of-5 (40%) shooting from three. However, after Dallas' second straight loss, fans seem to be losing patience.

How many games till we can call cooper flagg a bust — Houdini (@OverAchiever26) November 4, 2025

This upcoming draft class might have 5 players better than Cooper Flagg — Midwest Hook (@MidwestHook) November 4, 2025

Cooper Flagg's passiveness without Anthony Davis in Monday's loss to Houston leads to a harsh wake-up call for the Mavericks' star rookie.



Flagg in the first half: 12 points (5/6 FGs)

Flagg in the second half: 0 points (0/2 FGs) @Sportskeeda https://t.co/q3O3ohGh5j — Arhaan Raje (@arhaan_raje) November 4, 2025

Cooper Flagg is trash — CobainRMCF (@cobain_xt) November 4, 2025

Some harsh words.

Now, it's obviously completely ridiculous to panic on Flagg already, especially with how unbelievably talented the rookie is at still just 18 years old. But for better or worse, this is the kind of pressure that comes with being a generational prospect.

Flagg recently opened up about his struggles, telling fans not to panic as he figures out the "tough league" that is the NBA. Sure, some rookies have gotten off to hotter starts, but that doesn't really mean anything for the long term.

On the season, Flagg is averaging 13.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.9 turnovers a game on 39.8% shooting from the field and 33.3% shooting from three. The shooting efficiency hasn't been there, and Flagg has three games with three or more turnovers. However, it's so early, and Flagg is the most talented player in this class. Fans around the country should definitely hold off on panicking over the future star.