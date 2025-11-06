Cooper Flagg reflects on 'not fun' start to season for Dallas Mavericks

No. 1 overall 2025 NBA Draft pick Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks came into the 2025 season with real hopes to compete for a deep playoff run. However, it's been a rocky start for both the star rookie and the entire team, as Flagg reflected on the rough start to the campaign after the Mavs dropped their third straight game on November 5th, falling to 2-6 on the young season. Flagg put together one of his best outings in a Mavs uniform, but missed the potential game-tying shot with just a few seconds left. The Mavericks and their fans are certainly starting to feel the frustrations after the tough start.

Cooper Flagg reflects on "not fun" beginning to 2025 season for Mavericks

The Mavericks fell to the New Orleans Pelicans at home, 101-99, to fall to 2-6 on the young season, tied for the worst record in the Western Conference. Although, in the loss, Flagg tallied one of his best career games so far. The former AP National Player of the Year totaled 20 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and three steals on 8-of-19 (42.1%) shooting from the floor. However, the night came to a devastating end, as Flagg missed a game-tying shot as the clock was winding down.

The Pelicans win after miss by Cooper Flagg on potential game-tier pic.twitter.com/fFgSWnuVKl — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) November 6, 2025

In his postgame presser, Flagg reflected on the Mavs' third straight loss and their tough start to the season altogether.

"For me, it's the most I've lost since, I think ever," Flagg said. "It's obviously a lot different when you have to adapt to playing a lot more games...I wouldn't say anybody's happy. Obviously guys are trying to stay level-headed and know we have a lot more games to go and it's still really early. Speaking personally, I know it's not fun to just keep losing games."

The rookie hasn't had as smooth a start to his NBA career as he'd hoped for, but Flagg has still flashed superstar potential. Coming into the NBA as a generational prospect, there's always going to be an immense amount of pressure to perform right away. Flagg has received praise from several NBA greats already and has reflected on the adjustment that comes with adapting to the NBA game.

On the young season, Flagg is averaging 14.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists on 39.4% shooting from the field and 29% from three. He's dealt with some efficiency and turnover issues, but a lot of that has to do with Jason Kidd regularly playing Flagg at the point guard position, which he didn't do while at Duke. There's no doubt that the 18-year-old will find his footing and become a star sooner rather than later.