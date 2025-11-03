Cooper Flagg urges fans to remain calm despite his early season struggles

Former Duke basketball freshman sensation Cooper Flagg was drafted into the NBA regarded as a generational prospect, and the heavy favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award. However, his play through his first six career games hasn't been as dominant as many had expected, but Flagg is urging fans not to overreact. The No. 1 overall pick has struggled with efficiency issues and clearly has looked uncomfortable at times, but that's been the case for tons of elite rookies over the years. Flagg is still a high-level talent with likely the highest floor of any rookie in his draft class, and as he continues to adjust to the professional game, his production will only increase.

Cooper Flagg urges fans to stay calm as he adjusts to "tough league"

Flagg is coming off one of his most inefficient performances of his young career in a 122-110 loss to the Detroit Pistons on November 1st. In 34 minutes, the rookie tallied 16 points, eight rebounds, and four assists on 3-of-14 (21.4%) shooting from the field and 2-of-6 (33.3%) shooting from three-point range.

The Maine native later attempted to calm fans' nerves.

“It’s a tough league," Flagg said. "It’s a transition. I haven’t made a lot of shots or been as efficient I would’ve wanted to, but I’m gonna keep trusting the work. It’s nothing I think they should be worried about. I’m not worried about anything.”

Through his first six career games, Flagg is averaging 13.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists on 37.3% shooting from the floor and 28.6% shooting from beyond the arc. Sure, it's inefficient. But if this is the production that makes fans worried, it shouldn't pose a major concern with the level of production that's still there.

Many fans forget that Flagg is also playing a brand new position with the Mavericks, as Jason Kidd has elected to play the rookie at point guard regularly. Although Flagg can handle the ball, defend the perimeter, and initiate the offense, it's still a transition from what he played in college. He's still effective on both sides of the ball, and his play will only get better as his young career moves along.