Cooper Flagg captures Sports Illustrated cover ahead of beginning of a hopefully legendary NBA career

There's no doubt that Duke basketball freshman superstar Cooper Flagg put together one of the best rookie campaigns in college basketball history. Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.4 steals a game through his lone season in Durham, leading the Blue Devils in all five major statistical categories. The soon-to-be No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft has now captured the cover of Sports Illustrated's 2025 NBA Draft issue.

"Capture the Flagg" became a popular saying around the NBA as the Maine native entered the college game, seen as the top NBA Draft prospect heading into the season. His skill, poise, and developed skillset had franchises dreaming about landing him on their squads. Oh, and Flagg didn't even turn 18 years old until late December.

After coming into his rookie season at Duke seen as potentially one of the best collegiate prospects of the last few decades, matching the hype with production is pretty difficult. What's even tougher to do, and what Flagg accomplished, is exceeding those expectations.

Flagg was the best player in college hoops almost right away. Despite not even being old enough to vote in the 2024 Presidential election, he dominated on the court game in and game out. The 6'9 wing dropped 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead Duke over then No. 2 Auburn at Cameron Indoor, tallied 11 games of 20 or more points scored in ACC play, and set the ACC rookie single-game scoring record with 42 points against Notre Dame.

There weren't many more accolades Flagg could've taken home if he wanted to at the end of his freshman campaign. He won the AP National Player of the Year Award, the Julius Erving Award given to the best small forward in college basketball, ACC Rookie of the Year, ACC Player of the Year, and was a unanimous First Team All-America selection.

Sure, the Blue Devils' season, and Flagg's Duke career, came to an end in soul-crushing fashion with a monumental collapse in the Final Four against Houston, but the future top draft choice will be remembered as one of the best all-time freshmen in college basketball. Even Mike Krzyzewski gave Flagg that crown.

As the wing gears up to begin his NBA career with the Dallas Mavericks, Duke fans won't forget the electricity and tenacity that Flagg brought to Durham in his lone season in Duke Blue.