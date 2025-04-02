Cooper Flagg shares thoughts on another major individual award for Duke basketball

The awards continue to pile up for Duke basketball freshman Cooper Flagg after landing the ACC Player of the Year, ACC Rookie of the Year, First Team All-American, and National Freshman of the Year he landed the Most Outstanding Player of the East Regional on Saturday night.

Flagg led the Blue Devils to a 20-point victory over Alabama to punch its ticket to the Final Four after averaging 19.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game in the first four games of the NCAA Tournament.



What makes Flagg’s performances more impressive is that it comes immediately after an ankle injury suffered in the ACC Tournament that forced him to miss the semifinals and championship.

“Obviously it's a big honor,” Flagg said of being named as the best player in the region. “It’s a blessing. I wouldn't have been able to do it without the guys sitting next to me and the guys in the locker room.”

“All credit to them, the coaches for putting me in really good situations, spots on the court, giving me the ball in the right spots.”

The most impressive showing for the superstar freshman was his 30-point game in the Sweet 16 against Arizona when he made 9-of-19 shots but also added six rebounds, seven assists, and three steals.

“And then just allowing me to play free off the ball, on the ball, whatever it was, just letting me be me,” he added. “And just got to give all the credit to my teammates and coaches.”

Cooper Flagg’s fellow freshman, Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach, were also named to the All-East Regional Team alongside Arizona’s Caleb Love and Alabama’s Mark Sears.

The Blue Devils will look to continue its postseason run at the Final Four against Houston on Saturday night (8:49 p.m. ET, CBS).