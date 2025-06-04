Mike Krzyzewski names best Duke basketball player of all time with little thought

The Duke basketball program, one of the most storied teams in the history of men's college hoops, has had dozens of elite players and second-to-none talents come through Durham. From Art Heyman to Christian Laettner to JJ Redick to Cooper Flagg, the list goes on and on.

The sheer amount of incredible talent that has come through the Blue Devils' program makes it nearly impossible to judge who the best player in the history of the team is. But, who better to take a stab at it than the greatest coach in college basketball history, Mike Krzyzewski.

Coach K spoke on Dusty and Danny in the Morning, and gave praise to three Blue Devils in particular while also naming who he thinks is the best Duke basketball player in history.

"Grant [Hill] is the best player to ever play at Duke," Coach K said. "[Christian] Laettner is the most accomplished, and we've had great, great players. Cooper [Flagg], in his freshman year, was definitely the best freshman that has ever played."

Aside from Coach K giving Flagg, the Duke rookie, the ultimate compliment, we now know who Krzyzewski thinks is the best player ever to put on a Blue Devil uniform, and it's a good choice in Grant Hill.

In his four seasons at Duke from 1990-1994, Hill averaged 14.9 points, six rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.7 steals, and a block a night for the Blue Devils. The four-year Duke forward won two national championships with the program in 1991 and 1992, while also being named a Second Team All-American as a junior and a First Team All-American as a senior.

Hill then went on to be selected third overall in the 1994 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons, and Hill found success at the professional level as well.

The forward spent time with Detroit along with the Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic, and Los Angeles Clippers. Hill was named the 1994-95 NBA Rookie of the Year, tallied seven All-Star appearances, and notched five All-NBA selections.

A two-time champ with the Blue Devils over a storied four-year career, Hill's iconic No. 33 jersey is now hanging in the rafters at Cameron Indoor Stadium.