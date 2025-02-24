Cooper Flagg sets new ACC freshman record as fantastic rookie season continues

Duke basketball's Cooper Flagg has won the ACC Rookie of the Week award for the 11th time this week, putting himself in sole first place for the most ACC Rookie of the Week awards in the history of the conference. Flagg also won ACC Player of the Week this week as well.

Flagg tied the all-time record last week with his tenth, joining Jabari Parker (2014, Duke), Tyler Hansbrough (2006, North Carolina), and Kenny Anderson (1990, Georgia Tech) as the only ACC freshmen in history to win the award double-digit times.

Flagg averaged 16.5 points and 10.5 rebounds on 50% shooting from the floor over the Blue Devils' two wins this week. Duke took down Virginia on the road 80-62 before throttling Illinois at Madison Square Garden on Saturday 110-67, handing the Fighting Illini their largest margin of defeat in program history.

The freshman phenom continues to have one of the best freshman campaigns in the history of the ACC, racking up more accolades as time goes on.

Earlier this season, Flagg set an ACC rookie scoring record with 42 points in Duke's win over Notre Dame on January 11th.

Flagg is now averaging 19.5 points, 17.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.1 blocks, and 1.6 steals a night this season, leading the Blue Devils in all five major statistical categories.

The Maine native is doing it all on 48.6% shooting from the field and 37.3% shooting from three-point range.

Flagg hasn't just been the best freshman in the country, but arguably the best player in the country as well. He's in a two-man race for college basketball's National Player of the Year award with Auburn's Johni Broome, and the race is neck and neck. Flagg pulled away mid way through the season when Broome missed time with a severely sprained ankle, but Broome's been dominant since his return and the Tigers are running through the SEC, so the race has tightened up.

Flagg is currently -155 to win the award and Broome is at +160 odds per Sportsbook Review.

Next up for the Blue Devils is a road matchup against Miami (6-21, 2-14 ACC) on Tuesday night (7:00pm ET, ESPN).