Carlos Boozer reacted like any proud dad would after seeing his sons win Duke the ACC

Some wins just mean more than others. It was a total grind for the top-seeded Duke Blue Devils to come out of the ACC as tournament champions, but Jon Scheyer's team found a way. Despite a pair of injuries to two of its most important players, Scheyer learned on the Boozer twins Cameron and Cayden to propel Duke to victory. They came up clutch. Their legendary father could not be prouder.

After the game, former Duke star Carlos Boozer reflected on what his two sons just accomplished.

"So proud of them, man. They grinded this out. Shout out to Virginia, helluva team. They fought, helluva game plan. The big kid was playing him really well, but they fought out. Everybody showed up. Everybody stepped up. Damn, I'm so proud of you boys!"

When asked about how great of a coaching job Scheyer has done for this team, Boozer offered this.

"Great job, man. You gotta figure it out. Championship games are tough to win. That's how they're supposed to be won. You guys all know that. You guys are all champions up here, and Jon did a helluva job of putting them in good positions."

As you can see, Boozer was overcome with so much joy to see his two sons make this dream a reality.

"DAMN I'M SO PROUD OF THESE BOYS."



Carlos Boozer on watching his sons win an ACC title 💙 @DukeMBB pic.twitter.com/LEbqs6ftXp — ACC Network (@accnetwork) March 15, 2026

Add in the fact that Cameron Boozer did not play his best game makes this win even more special.

Carlos Boozer could not have been prouder of his twin sons leading Duke

In Duke's 74-70 neutral-site win over Virginia, it was Cayden Boozer who came through in the clutch. On the evening, he had 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting, five rebounds, four assists, and a steal in a team-high 40 minutes of action. Prior to Caleb Foster getting hurt, Boozer was coming off the bench for Scheyer. He stepped up majorly in a game where his twin brother Cameron Boozer did not have it.

While Cameron Boozer has been the team's best player all season long, he had a tough go of it going up against the ultra-physical frontcourt of the Cavaliers. Boozer only had 13 points on a dreadful 3-of-17 shooting on the night. Although he was competitive on the glass and in distribution with eight boards and eight dimes respectively, Duke does not earn the ACC's AQ spot without his twin brother.

Overall, this has to be one of the most special moments in Carlos Boozer's life. We are talking about one of the best and most celebrated Duke players of all time, one who had an excellent playing career in the NBA. To see his twin boys make this happen for their alma mater is even more special. Add in the fact that Cameron Boozer is certainly one-and-done has put this moment into rarified air as well.

No matter what Duke does in the NCAA Tournament, the Boozers will always remember this game.