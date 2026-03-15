Cayden Boozer's confidence in Duke obvious with this interview answer after sealing ACC title

Cayden Boozer helped the Blue Devils win their second consecutive ACC Touarnement Championship with his 16 points, five rebounds, four assists, and a game-sealing steal as time expired.

Cayden Boozer said, “almost had it” 😂 pic.twitter.com/7fjj19aXDd — Donté J Harvey (@dontejharvey) March 15, 2026

The Boozer brothers -- Cayden and Cam -- will get to play at least one more game together as Blue Devils, with Duke expected to be considered for the number one overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Although the team is riddled with injuries to star players such as Caleb Foster and Patrick Ngongba II, the confidence of this team, Cayden Boozer in particular, doesn't seem to have been shaken at all.

Cayden Boozer is brimming with confidence, and coming into his own

When asked in a postgame courtside interview what Duke could accomplish in the NCAA Tournament this year, Boozer gave one-word answer that hit like a hammer of poise.

"Everything", Boozer said.

It's an answer that should resonate with Duke fans, and is likely becoming a steadfast belief in the Duke locker room. The goals of this Blue Devil team have not wavered at all. Duke took everything a tough, physical UVA team could dish out and still walked out with the win.

Limping into the Big Dance? Doesn't seem to matter for Duke. The Boozer brothers are carrying the load right now, and with Ngongba on his way back, this is still a very dangerous Duke team.

Is "everything" still possible? From what we saw tonight against the Cavaliers, that answer has to be a definitive yes.