Duke made remarkable history after thrilling ACC Tournament title win over Virginia

One down and one to go. That's exactly what Duke fans must be thinking right now after the Blue Devils got the job done on Saturday night, winning the ACC Tournament title game. Virginia kept things close, but the Blue Devils reminded everyone why they're one of the best teams in the nation.

Cayden Boozer's confidence in Duke obvious with this interview after ACC title win

Cayden Boozer and Isaiah Evans stole the show and fans are jacked up. As it turns out, the win ended up being historic, but not only for Jon Scheyer and his staff. That's because with the new title, Duke has become the first school to win the ACC title in football, men's hoops and women's basketball. Goodness:

Per the ESPN broadcast, Duke just became the first school to win the ACC football, men’s and women’s basketball championships in the same school year.



Duke: Not just a football school. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) March 15, 2026

Duke is the first school to win ACC titles in football, and men's and women's hoops

Athletic Director Nina King must be smiling from ear to ear right now and no one can blame her for that. This is quite the trifecta when it comes to titles and the Blue Devils are not done yet. With Scheyer and his guys in particular, it's a national title or bust.

There's been plenty of talk about the injuries to Caleb Foster and Patrick Ngongba, but what this group was able to get done in the conference tournament speaks to the depth of the squad. You've got to tip your cap to Cayden Boozer too.

The freshman has stepped into the starting point guard role for Foster and gotten better with each game. Against Virginia, Boozer scored 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting, which was just what the doctor ordered for Duke. Cameron Boozer was a bit off with his 13 points, but Evans' 20 was also great to see.

Plenty of people are bashing Cameron Boozer for his rough night (3-of-17 shooting), but Duke pulled through and all eyes are now on the NCAA Tournament. The Blue Devils are built to not only go on a deep run, but potentially win it all. It's been a historic year for Duke, but men's hoops is just getting started. Might the trophy be raised come early April? We wouldn't be shocked at all.