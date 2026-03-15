Cameron Boozer had his worst Duke game but that didn't mean anything to him

You just had a feeling the trolls were going to be out in full effect right now. Despite Duke winning the ACC Tournament title, Cameron Boozer easily had his worst game of his sensational freshman season. Think he cares about that?

Duke make remarkable history after thrilling ACC title win over Virginia

Not at all. What the 5-star freshman cares about is that his team cut down the nets after the final whistle and next up is a push for a national title. Indeed, Boozer was off with his game, shooting 3-of-17 from the floor for only 13 points.

Despite that, Isaiah Evans and his brother Cayden picked up the slack, and the Blue Devils posted a 74-70 victory. After the final whistle, Boozer didn't hold back in calling himself out a bit for his rough showing, but in the end, his team won and that's what's most important to him. This kid is not selfish at all, and his words back that up:

“I love my coach. I love my guys. I love my team, and I’ll take us over everyone.”



ACC Tournament MVP Cameron Boozer 😈 @DukeMBB pic.twitter.com/C1fs6BsGY6 — ACC Network (@accnetwork) March 15, 2026

Postgame Cameron Boozer quote showed how unselfish he is for Duke

"Man, this feels amazing," Boozer said live on the ACC Network. "Obviously a rough night, but my team did a great job of picking me up. Able to grind this one out and get a win. I think this is going to help us a lot down the road for sure. Being down two guys and we won the ACC. It's a tough conference this year, so I'm super proud of our guys."

The two players Boozer eluded too were Caleb Foster and Patrick Ngongba, who are both dealing with foot injuries. Without those two playmakers available, Duke pulled through, beating Florida State, Clemson and Virginia en route to the ACC glory.

As for Boozer, some people online have wasted no time saying the effort against the Cavaliers proved why he shouldn't be the top pick in the NBA Draft conversation. Seriously? He had one off night and it came in a game where his team still won a conference title.

From start to finish this year, Boozer has showcased to everyone that he's one of the best players in the country. He's been a human-highlight reel for the Blue Devils and there are still some more games left for fans to enjoy before he goes pro.

Would Boozer have loved to score 30 points against Virginia with the ACC title on the line? Of course, but he's also over the moon knowing that his team was able to pull things off even when he wasn't at his best. Boozer will get back to his old ways in the NCAA Tournament and the haters will be silenced. Book it.