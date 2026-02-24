Caleb Wilson is going to rush himself back only to get humbled by Duke

Just a couple of weeks ago, the North Carolina Tar Heels pulled off the unthinkable when Seth Trimble hit a game-winning three with less than a second remaining to upset the Duke Blue Devils.

Then, news broke that the Heels' star freshman Caleb Wilson had fractured his hand in a following game. Just like that, the Blue Devils were even more primed for revenge against their in-state rivals.

Now, with a report coming from ESPN's Dave O'Brien, the Blue Devils know that they get to exact that revenge on Wilson himself, with the young forward expected to return just in time for the two teams' second meeting of the regular season.

Caleb Wilson expected to return for Duke-UNC rematch

Yes, Wilson had an impressive game against the Blue Devils in the first meeting, racking up 23 points. However, six of his points came from the charity stripe as the Heels earned an obscene number of free throw attempts, especially compared to Duke's amount.

Wilson had as many free throws as the entire Duke roster, and the rest of Carolina combined for eight more attempts. It was as inequitable as it could have gotten. The Blue Devils were called for 15 personal fouls while Carolina was only called for seven. Throughout the entirety of the second half, the Tar Heels were called for zero (yes, 0) fouls.

But that's in the past now, and the Blue Devils are undeniably a better team now, having just upset the then-No. 1 Michigan Wolverines by five points to claim their place at the top of the rankings.

Duke's own star freshman, Cameron Boozer, also had a great game against the Tar Heels, earning 24 points and 11 rebounds, with only two of his points coming from the charity stripe.

Boozer and the rest of the Brotherhood are ready for revenge, and Wilson's sped-up recovery is only setting him up to be embarrassed upon his return.

Caleb Wilson (hand) of @UNC_Basketball expects to be back for the Duke game March 7, per Dave O’Brien of ESPN — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) February 24, 2026

The No. 1 Duke Blue Devils and the No. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels are scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 7, and the revenge-filled rivalry rematch will be broadcast on ESPN.