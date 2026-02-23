Duke finds itself rightfully atop the nation and knocks Michigan to No. 3 in AP Poll

The Duke Blue Devils are officially the No. 1 team in the nation after toppling the Michigan Wolverines, who were No. 1 just a few days ago.

Now, the Arizona Wildcats are No. 2, after defeating the previously-ranked No. 2 Houston Cougars, and the Wolverines are No. 3, followed by the Iowa State Cyclones at No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

With Duke's 25-2 record (its only losses coming to ranked opponents), including the five-point victory over Michigan, the Blue Devils surged to the top of the rankings, and the only thing left to do now is hold onto that top spot.

No. 1 Duke men's basketball remaining schedule

at Notre Dame - Feb. 24

vs. No. 14 Virginia - Feb. 28

at NC State - March 2

vs. No. 16 North Carolina - March 7

ACC Tournament (first round) - March 10

NCAA Tournament (first four) - March 17

The Blue Devils have just four regular-season games remaining, including two ranked matchups against the Virginia Cavaliers and their rematch against the UNC Tar Heels.

If Duke can win out, which head coach Jon Scheyer and his squad could (and should) easily pull off, the Blue Devils would enter the postseason with their place atop the national rankings cemented.

Currently, the Blue Devils are first in the ACC, which would give them byes in the first two rounds of the conference tournament. Then, Duke would only need to win three games to secure the ACC Tournament title, further cementing itself as one of the four No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

In other words, Scheyer and the Blue Devils are inches away from pulling off another top-seeded berth in March Madness. All they need to do is keep winning.